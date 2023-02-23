City leaders will travel to the East Coast next week to tour safe drug consumption sites and explore how they could open one in San Francisco.
A city that prides itself on innovation, San Francisco is now looking to Rhode Island and New York City for guidance on how to move forward with an overdose prevention center of its own.
The trip was planned by Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who hopes to glean insights and build a legal case to safely open and fund a supervised consumption site in San Francisco without facing prosecution by the federal government.
The San Francisco delegation will tour New York City’s overdose prevention centers and meet with the attorney general of Rhode Island, which is planning for its first such program, Ronen told The Examiner.
In concept, San Francisco leaders have long endorsed overdose prevention centers. Also referred to as safe consumption sites or supervised consumption sites, the centers are facilities where people are allowed to use drugs while monitored by a professional trained in reversing overdoses.
But actually funding and launching such a center — of which there are only two in the United States, both in New York City — has raised thorny legal questions. Safe consumption sites remain illegal under federal law, although the Biden administration has not taken action against the pair that have opened in New York City.
City Attorney David Chiu has steadfastly contended that The City can not safely fund overdose prevention sites, given its illegal status under federal law, and would risk legal liability by doing so. He doesn’t believe opioid settlement funds are unique or exempt from that risk in any way.
“To the extent opioid settlement funds are paid to The City, they are not distinguishable from any other city funding in this context,” Jen Kwart, a spokesperson for the City Attorney’s Office, told The Examiner.
Chiu has embraced the model used in New York, where nonprofit OnPoint NYC operates two supervised consumption sites without direct funding from the city.
Ronen, who has championed safe consumption sites as a critical way for The City to combat its ongoing opioid overdose epidemic, described Chiu’s stance as “way too conservative” and his office’s reluctance as “the one impediment standing in our way.” .
Ronen declined to offer her own legal analysis of The City’s ability to dip into settlement funds, for fear that it would be used against her.
“What I will say is that, so far, outside lawyers don’t have the ultra conservative reading of the law that the City Attorney’s Office (has),” Ronen said.
Chiu's office told The Examiner he will not be able to make the trip.
"Our office continues to monitor any developments in the law, and we eagerly await anticipated guidelines from the federal government on how local governments can operate overdose prevention programs in compliance with federal law," Kwart wrote in an email.
Like a number of states and cities, San Francisco was awarded settlements stemming from lawsuits filed against facilitators of the opioid epidemic. According to the City Attorney’s Office, the lawsuits have brought in more than $120 million that can be used to fund programs like naloxone distribution.
San Francisco supervisors may soon repeal a 2020 law that requires The City’s Department of Public Health to approve and permit any safe injection site
Rhode Island has also settled opioid lawsuits and, unlike San Francisco, has endorsed using a portion of those proceeds to fund the yet-to-open safe consumption site.
The state created an Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee, which recommended using settlement funds in part toward a supervised injection site. The recommendation was backed by Rhode Island's acting health and human services secretary.
"The advisory committee did not discuss the federal law when they made their recommendation," a spokesperson for Rhode Island's office of Health and Human Services told The Examiner.
Unlike San Francisco, Rhode Island adopted legislation in 2021 that created a harm reduction center pilot program, paving the way for an overdose prevention center as long as it has the support of the city in which it will operate.
San Francisco, meanwhile, is looking to repeal one of its own laws that effectively (and inadvertently) prohibits a supervised consumption site.
Almost a year ago, Mayor London Breed declared a state of emergency for the Tenderloin neighborhood
Ronen will be joined on the trip to New York and Rhode Island by Supervisor Matt Dorsey and Dr. Hillary Kunins, the Department of Public Health’s director of behavioral health services. Several nonprofit leaders working to open a supervised consumption site in San Francisco are expected to go, as are representatives from the San Francisco Bar Association and the Public Defender’s Office.
Supervisors, the mayor’s office and the Department of Public Health have all backed supervised consumption sites as part of The City’s strategy in combating the opioid epidemic. Their purpose is to not only stem the number of fatal opioid overdoses — which numbered more than 600 in each of the past three years — but also connect users with treatment and other services.
Several San Francisco nonprofits have expressed interest in operating a safe consumption site, but they don’t have the money on hand to do so.
The City operated a de facto supervised consumption site at the Tenderloin Center last year, but it has since closed. That The City is now reluctant to fund a supervised consumption site, after it already has operated one, baffles advocates.