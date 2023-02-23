San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen

Supervisor Hillary Ronen organized a trip for San Francisco officials to visit safe drug injection sites in New York City. 

City leaders will travel to the East Coast next week to tour safe drug consumption sites and explore how they could open one in San Francisco.

A city that prides itself on innovation, San Francisco is now looking to Rhode Island and New York City for guidance on how to move forward with an overdose prevention center of its own.

