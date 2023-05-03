PG&E trucks in San Francisco

PG&E crews work to repair a power outage in San Francisco’s Financial District on April 27, 2023.

PG&E will face scrutiny from City officials after an underground fire last week left parts of downtown San Francisco and Chinatown without power for days.

Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin called for a hearing Tuesday on the utility company’s response to a fire that began in an underground vault near 640 Clay Street last Wednesday.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com