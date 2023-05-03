PG&E will face scrutiny from City officials after an underground fire last week left parts of downtown San Francisco and Chinatown without power for days.
Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin called for a hearing Tuesday on the utility company’s response to a fire that began in an underground vault near 640 Clay Street last Wednesday.
The fire knocked out power to thousands of San Franciscans, the last of whom didn’t see the lights turn back for more than five days, Peskin said on Tuesday.
Peskin wants to know why it allegedly took PG&E more than 20 minutes longer than anticipated to respond to the fire, which allowed it to spread and cause extensive damage. He also questioned the condition of PG&E’s underground infrastructure and asked why the company “utterly and absolutely failed to communicate with the individuals and organizations and building owners and managers that were impacted by this over-four-day power outage.”
“This is really unacceptable; it is unconscionable,” Peskin said.
As of publication time, PG&E had not responded to a request for comment.
Ex // Top Stories
Officials said Carmignani, who has denied the allegations, was unable to appear in court because of the injuries he sustained in the attack
Springer and Carlson fed consumers whatever sickening content they desired, hiding it behind a thin patina of legitimacy to absolve viewers of shame
The incident, which occurred Thursday morning, also involved the two suspects pointing a long rifle and a handgun at a victim
Malcolm Yeung, executive director of the Chinatown Community Development Center, shares many of Peskin’s concerns.
“I think we need to look at why and how it’s possible to have a four-day power outage in a major urban center when it wasn’t attached to sort of a major disaster,” Yeung said. “You certainly could understand something like this in the wake of Loma Prieta or in the wake of wildfires or a hurricane, but that wasn’t the situation here.”
The Chinatown CDC operates two mostly single-room-occupancy buildings on Kearny Street that were left without power until Saturday night. While the lights were out, Chinatown CDC stepped in to assist residents — many of whom are low-income seniors — with basic necessities.
The nonprofit handed out food vouchers because the kitchens are all-electric, meaning residents couldn’t cook. The building had water, but not hot water. And the Chinatown CDC gave out flashlights so that residents didn’t resort to lighting candles, which can be especially risky in dense SRO housing.
Perhaps most frustrating was the uncertainty about when it would end, Yeung said.
“I have to commend the PG&E front line staff for being out there 24/7 trying to fix this thing, (but) we have the question why something like this could happen in the first place,” Yeung said.