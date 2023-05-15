San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin

Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin said on Monday that he will introduce legislation the following day that would call upon California Attorney General Rob Bonta or the U.S. Department of Justice to reexamine the case.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco lawmakers are calling on state and federal officials to review evidence in last month's killing of Banko Brown after The City's top prosecutor decided not to file charges.

Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin said on Monday that he will introduce legislation the following day that would call upon California Attorney General Rob Bonta or the U.S. Department of Justice to reexamine the case.

Ex // Top Stories

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags