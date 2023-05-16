Powell Street is the next target of The City’s attempts to revitalize its beleaguered downtown.
The iconic street will see $6 million of investment and upgrades, Mayor London Breed and Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin announced on Tuesday.
Though just a fraction of The City’s $14 billion budget, the project serves as a symbolic doubling-down on the prospects of a neighborhood that has, at times, served as a glaring nexus of San Francisco’s social and economic woes.
Breed, in impassioned remarks at a Union Square press conference on Tuesday, defended The City and pushed back against those who don’t live in San Francisco but wantonly opine on its problems.
“I challenge you to come into this city and see what it feels like. I challenge you to come shop at the stores you’re complaining about, which you’ve probably never even stepped foot in the first place,” Breed said. “I challenge you to come to our restaurants and see what’s happening.”
The work to spruce up Powell Street will include $4 million to replace and improve portions of the sidewalk between Market Street and Geary Street and $2 million to incentivize new businesses to fill vacant Powell Street storefronts.
The funding is meant to complement the ongoing efforts by Breed and the Board of Supervisors to inject life into The City’s listless downtown, which include a set of zoning reforms proposed by Breed and Peskin that would allow less retail — and more flexibility — in Union Square buildings.
“We are the heartbeat of San Francisco and, on top of that, we are the gateway,” said Marisa Rodriguez, CEO of the Union Square Alliance.
The announcement comes amid an exodus of retailers from downtown San Francisco.
Closures on and around Powell Street include H&M, Uniqlo, Anthropologie, Gap, and Abercrombie and Fitch. Numerous other businesses have called it quits elsewhere in Union Square and throughout downtown, including some neighborhood stalwarts like Alexander Book Company on 2nd Street.
The consequences of this trend are more significant than just the visual blight of an empty storefront.
Ex // Top Stories
Authorities also recovered a loaded gun and "evidence connecting the group to additional crimes" during the arrests.
If approved, the Polo Fields would hold smaller, ticketed events for three years starting in 2024
Bay Area leaders are warning that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget proposal, which he updated Friday, puts public transit agencies in peril
Tax revenues generated by downtown businesses — long a reliable driver of The City’s budget revenue — struggled long after the COVID-19 pandemic waned.
Office attendance had been slowly but steadily on the rise throughout the pandemic, but has largely stagnated since the beginning of the year, according to a recent Controller’s Office report. Meanwhile, office vacancies continue to climb.
These trends have forced The City’s elected and business leaders to rethink what downtown San Francisco should be, contemplating ideas like renovating office buildings into housing for college students.
In Union Square, that back-to-square-one thinking has led Breed and Peskin to pursue changes that would diversify a neighborhood once almost exclusively dedicated to retail stores and hotels.
But first, they’re pouring money into the Powell Street corridor.
The $4 million investment in the sidewalks between Market Street and Geary Boulevard will pay for a replacement of the aging metallic sidewalk extensions. The new sidewalks would “create a unified widened sidewalk from Market Street to Geary,” according to a press release, with the design meant to highlight San Francisco’s beloved and historic cable car line.
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is expecting the cable car to be a part of the street’s renewal.
“A thriving Powell Street is crucial to downtown San Francisco’s economic recovery, so it’s a priority for us to support this project. It’s going to make Powell Street more inviting for tourists and residents alike,” SFMTA Director of Transportation Jeffrey Tumlin said in a statement. “This year is the 150th anniversary of the cable car’s invention in San Francisco, and we’re hoping more people than ever will hop on the cable car at the Powell Street cable car turnaround to visit the many great destinations along Powell Street.”
The remaining $2 million will help 10 businesses pay for start-up costs related to their move to Powell Street.
Of the $6 million outlined in the announcement, $4 million would come from Breed’s upcoming budget proposal, due on June 1. The remaining $2 million would come from the existing budget of the SFMTA.