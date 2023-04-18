Muni Central Subway opens

The Chinatown Rose Pak Muni Station during the new Muni Metro Central Subway’s first day open to the public on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The Bay Area’s public transit systems are hurtling toward a fiscal cliff, and local leaders are calling on the state and federal governments to slam on the brakes.

San Francisco leaders gathered Tuesday to call for a major infusion of financial support for public transit, which has yet to recover from the shift toward remote work caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ex // Top Stories

ashanks@sfexaminer.com

Tags