The Bay Area’s public transit systems are hurtling toward a fiscal cliff, and local leaders are calling on the state and federal governments to slam on the brakes.
San Francisco leaders gathered Tuesday to call for a major infusion of financial support for public transit, which has yet to recover from the shift toward remote work caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What’s at stake is not only service cuts, but denying San Franciscans the opportunity to get to work, to get to school, to get to medical care, to get to social services,” said San Francisco Municipal Transportation Director Jeffrey Tumlin.
Local leaders and transit advocates rallied on the steps of San Francisco City Hall Tuesday to urge the state legislature to make an emergency investment in public transit, which they argue will buy agencies much-needed time to forge a sustainable post-pandemic path.
“We can not go backwards,” said transit advocate Chris Arvin. “We are here saying we can not accept service cuts, and we are going to tell the California state legislature and Gov. (Gavin) Newsom to do something.”
Public transit agencies are struggling to varying degrees, but none have seen a full return to the average daily ridership and fare revenue they brought in before the pandemic.
Pandemic-related federal assistance has kept them afloat for now, but that funding will run dry in the coming years.
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority estimates it will face a $130 million budget deficit by 2024. BART, which historically relied on fare revenue, estimates it will face a $78 million shortfall in 2025. Golden Gate Transit and Caltrain, too, are facing significant fiscal uncertainty.
Public transit agencies and their advocates worry that absent a financial lifeline, they risk entering a “death spiral.”
The fear is that budget shortfalls will necessitate dramatic cuts to service, further disincentivizing riders from opting for public transit over, say, an Uber or Lyft. As fewer riders take public transit, revenue continues to decline, requiring even steeper cuts.
That could mean reduced weekend service or 30-60 minute waits for a train, said Ian Griffiths, the policy for Seamless Bay Area, an organization that advocates for a unified regional public transit system.
“These are all on the table and will happen if we do not address this crisis,” Griffiths said.
That might be fine for those who can afford a Lyft or a scooter, but many people who can’t afford alternatives rely on public transit. More than two-thirds of Muni riders earn less than $50,000 per year, according to Tumlin.
The impact of service would not only be on riders, but the broader San Francisco economy argued San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston. “Public transit is the backbone of our economic recovery for small businesses,” he said.
On Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors was set to vote on Preston’s resolution calling on the state to support transit agencies, which would give them time to build back ridership and devise a sustainable funding model.
That would also potentially buy local leaders time to build a ballot measure and ask local voters to directly support public transit.
At least some state officials have sought to intervene, despite the state facing budget woes of its own.
Sen. Scott Wiener has led the push to secure transit funding in the state budget, building a coalition of like-minded legislators. But it’s an uphill battle. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget proposal, unveiled in January, would slash $2 billion in funding for transit capital projects and not provide any new support for transit operations.
“To be clear: we’re not criticizing the Governor. He had to propose a balanced budget, with a big deficit and many key priorities,” Wiener tweeted in January. “We simply want to ensure that as we go through the budget process, we take into account the huge risks public transit in CA faces & address that need.”