A proposal that would allow San Francisco's homeless outreach teams to provide medication to opioid addicts — on the street, and not in a pharmacy — is gaining momentum at the state level.
Rather than forcing people to line up for treatments like buprenorphine at a brick-and-mortar facility, a bill proposed by Assemblymember Matt Haney would authorize mobile pharmacies to distribute addiction treatments to anyone with a valid prescription.
Existing state law allows pharmacies to operate on the go, but they can not distribute controlled substances — including medications that can help wean people off of addictive opioids and stave off withdrawal. Haney's bill aims to remove that barrier.
City and state officials gathered in San Francisco on Friday celebrate the recent progress made by the state proposal. The bill has passed out of committee and is now headed to the full Assembly for a vote. If the bill is signed into law, they hope it can assuage the addiction epidemic that has led to a surge in opioid overdose deaths in San Francisco in recent years.
Current law allows outpatient clinics to prescribe opioid addiction treatments, which can then be dispensed by retail pharmacies. But such facilities can be difficult to access for people experiencing homelessness, the bill's backers argue.
Haney's proposal would allow cities like San Francisco to authorize clinical outreach teams to distribute FDA-approved addiction treatments like buprenorphine and naltrexone.
"Stopping the fentanyl crisis that's playing out on our streets is my top priority," Haney said in a statement. "This bill will bring medication where it's needed most and will help get people off the streets and into recovery."
Haney, a former member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, now serves as chair of the Assembly's Select Committee on Fentanyl and Overdose Prevention.
The bill already has the strong backing of Mayor London Breed.
"I am proud of San Francisco's robust network of behavioral health services, and we must continue to do more to reduce the number of drug overdoses happening on our streets and help those struggling with opioid use disorder," said Mayor Breed.
After showing signs of a slowdown last year, the opioid overdose death rate began to rise again in late 2022. Overdose deaths have continued to plague The City early in 2023.
According to the San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office, an estimated 200 people died from accidental overdoses in the first three months of 2023, compared to 142 deaths in the same period in 2022.
As Breed and other city leaders often note, opioid overdose deaths have exceeded COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
"AB 663 has the power to save lives by making life-saving medications for opioid use disorder more accessible," said Dr. Grant Colfax, the City's director of health. "Thank you Assemblymember Haney for recognizing the need for making substance use disorder treatment more flexible and accessible. This gives us another tool to address the fentanyl overdose epidemic that has already claimed too many lives."