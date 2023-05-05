28383623_web1_Haney_1

Assemblymember Matt Haney, a former San Francisco supervisor, is proposing a bill that would authorize mobile pharmacies to distribute addiction treatments to anyone with a valid prescription. 

 Kevin Hume/The San Francisco Examiner

A proposal that would allow San Francisco's homeless outreach teams to provide medication to opioid addicts — on the street, and not in a pharmacy — is gaining momentum at the state level.

Rather than forcing people to line up for treatments like buprenorphine at a brick-and-mortar facility, a bill proposed by Assemblymember Matt Haney would authorize mobile pharmacies to distribute addiction treatments to anyone with a valid prescription.

