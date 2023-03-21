Supervisor Rafael Mandelman is proposing a rapid addition of 2,000 emergency shelter beds for the homeless in San Francisco and is willing to sidestep his bureaucratic nemesis to achieve that goal.
Citing persistent unsheltered homelessness and alleging inadequacy in The City’s plan to end it, Mandelman announced Tuesday that he would charge ahead with a scheme of his own.
It entails funding for at least 2,000 new shelter beds in The City’s budget next year.
“We have the funds to do this,” Mandelman said. “There are few projects more important to San Francisco’s future than ending street encampments, and we simply can not do it without additional shelter.”
If The City’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing is incapable or unwilling to meet that goal, Mandelman suggested The City could shift the responsibility to the Department of Emergency Management.
Acknowledging The City is facing an economic downturn and massive budget deficit, Mandelman suggested that if it’s short on cash to carry out the plan, The City could dip into tax revenues generated by 2018’s Proposition C — also known as the Our City, Our Home Fund — to fund the effort. Doing so would require a supermajority of the Board of Supervisors to override Proposition C’s 10% cap on emergency shelter spending.
Mandelman’s proposal was announced hours before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors held a hearing Tuesday on A Place for All, the report the Supervisors commissioned to plot a three-year path to ending unsheltered homelessness in San Francisco.
Mandelman, who authored the legislation that spawned the report, was immediately and fiercely critical of its findings when the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing issued it in December.
Flanked by his allies at a press conference on Tuesday, Mandelman repeated his criticisms of the report.
“We need to demand that HSH come up with a real, financially feasible and cost-conscious plan to expand out the shelter placements we need (in the next three years),” Mandelman said.
In response to the persistent criticism, HSH offered an alternative path that would lower its cost estimates from $1.45 billion to $992 million over the first three years of the plan. To do so, it would scrap new investments in permanent housing and focus all of its efforts on establishing more than 5,000 new temporary shelter beds.
Its leaders also distanced itself somewhat from the report, noting that it is not the department’s five-year strategic plan for responding to homelessness, a separate document that will be issued in April.
Mandelman’s proposal on Tuesday was new, but the debate at its core is not. City leaders have long wrestled over how much San Francisco should emphasize permanent supportive housing versus temporary shelter in its plan to solve homelessness. Mandelman and his fellow critics of HSH believe the department overemphasizes the former at the expense of the latter, allowing people to languish on the street while awaiting housing.
Advocates for the homeless in San Francisco have long rejected relying on temporary shelter, arguing that the most cost-efficient and effective solution to homelessness is permanent housing.
City officials defended the Place for All report, largely arguing that overemphasis on temporary shelter — without also investing in permanent supportive housing and prevention services — would save money upfront but actually result in a cycle of escalating homelessness.
“You’re going to end up with a backlog of people who are stuck in shelter for extended periods of time,” explained Noelle Simmons, chief deputy director of HSH.
HSH officials also defended the initial cost estimates as a reflection of the high cost of bringing new shelter and housing online, particularly given the city’s density and lack of available land. The costs are also reflective of choices about how shelters would operate — for example, offering two meals a day and staying open 24/7.
Rescue SF, an organization that advocates for an end to street homelessness in San Francisco, issued a report this week that it says meets the same goal as the City plan for as little as one-quarter of the cost as that proposed by HSH.
To do that, RescueSF called on The City to fund the most cost-effective ways of adding shelter and housing — by converting hotels into temporary shelters and leasing apartments for permanent housing, respectively.
“We looked at the same data as the Department of Homelessness and reached starkly different conclusions,” said Mark Nagel, co-founder of RescueSF. Using the most cost-effective solutions for shelter and housing, it’s possible to cut $1 billion of cost and achieve the same result.”
No matter what path it follows, The City faces an enormous task in ending unsheltered homelessness.
As of its most recent census of the homeless population, The City counted 4,397 people living without shelter on its streets.
That figure is actually a notable decline — 15% — from the previous census, which was conducted in 2019. (The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the planned homeless count in 2021.) This improvement came at a time when unsheltered homelessness increased in many other communities in the Bay Area during the same time span.
The census, known at the Point-In-Time Count, is merely a snapshot of the homeless population on a given night. Still, it informs the Place for All report and sets a target.
The Place for All report estimates it would cost $1.45 billion — on top of what The City already spends on homelessness and housing — to end unsheltered homelessness in San Francisco.
Even after it absorbs the upfront cost of a massive shelter and housing expansion, The City would be on the hook for approximately $411 million in annual operating costs for the additional housing and related programs.
The plan authored by HSH includes adding 3,810 units of permanent housing and 2,250 new shelter beds to The City’s existing network of services.
It’s a price tag that quickly struck some city leaders as out of reach.
A major hurdle identified by HSH is not only cost, but just simply finding places to open shelters, which often face neighborhood opposition.
“Where would we put all the shelter?” asked Supervisor Hillary Ronen during Tuesday's hearing.
“Let me guess,” Supervisor Shamann Walton, who represents The Bayview, quickly retorted.