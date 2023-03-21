ReverieCafé_homeless_21Mar2023-005.JPG

People experiencing homelessness in front of the now permanently closed Reverie Café in Cole Valley, San Francisco on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman is proposing a rapid addition of 2,000 emergency shelter beds for the homeless in San Francisco and is willing to sidestep his bureaucratic nemesis to achieve that goal.

Citing persistent unsheltered homelessness and alleging inadequacy in The City’s plan to end it, Mandelman announced Tuesday that he would charge ahead with a scheme of his own.

Ex // Top Stories

ashanks@sfexaminer.com