San Francisco leaders are looking to bolster access to city services — whether or not a person speaks English.
In a city where nearly 20% of residents have limited proficiency in English, advocates argue it’s critical that everyone can file a police report, apply for a business permit, or read a public health notice in a language they can speak and understand.
Supervisor Shamann Walton introduced legislation Tuesday to amend The City’s Language Access Ordinance in ways that modernize and strengthen it. The ordinance has existed since 2001 and been tweaked on multiple occasions, but Walton argued there are still gaps in coverage highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic and shift to online services.
The amendments ensure San Francisco will be "responsive to residents and communities that exist here in San Francisco," said Walton, who represents a district that encompasses Bayview Hunters Point.
Walton was joined by a coalition of city leaders and advocates at a rally in support of the proposal on Wednesday.
Jorge Rivas, who heads the Office of Civic Engagement and Immigrant Affairs, said San Francisco is at the “forefront” of language access and that Walton’s amendments would only make its law stronger.
“San Francisco’s linguistic diversity is one of the greatest assets we have,” Rivas said. “We should embrace this asset.”
The language access laws require city departments to offer translation and interpretation of language spoken by at least 10,000 San Franciscans — currently Spanish, Chinese and Filipino.
The amendments include strategies for providing language access across digital and social media, which were less prominent when the law was last touched in 2015, according to Walton.
“Since the Covid-19 pandemic, The City’s use of digital services, web-based content, and online mediums for providing information about city programs and services has increased,” the proposal states. “To meet the needs of city residents, The City’s language access services must also expand to those media to make them accessible.”
There are more than 100 languages spoken in San Francisco, according to the 2023 Language Access Compliance report. Nearly one-third of the residents in Walton’s district have limited proficiency in English.
Walton’s proposal includes more than a dozen amendments to the Language Access Ordinance. The proposal would better enable the Office of Civic Engagement and Immigrant Affairs to address departments that aren’t fulfilling their obligations under the ordinance.
The amendments would require city departments to notify residents that they have the right to make a complaint regarding language access. Departments that receive complaints must disclose them in a quarterly report posted online.
If adopted, it would also make permanent the need to provide services in Chinese-Cantonese, Spanish, and Filipino, regardless of whether their speakers' share of the population changes.
The amendments also implore city departments to hire bilingual staff.
“This is not going to happen without us,” said Adoubou Traore, executive director of the African Advocacy Network. “We are the ones who know the languages, we are the ones who are being trained to provide the support, and that’s why we should also be the ones being hired in the city staff so we can provide this expertise.”
The Board of Supervisors is in recess until August, meaning the proposal co-sponsored by Supervisor Connie Chan will not be heard in a committee until the fall.