Supervisor Shamann Walton speaks at a rally in support of updating San Francisco's laws providing language access to people not proficient in English. 

 Adam Shanks/The Examiner

San Francisco leaders are looking to bolster access to city services — whether or not a person speaks English.

In a city where nearly 20% of residents have limited proficiency in English, advocates argue it’s critical that everyone can file a police report, apply for a business permit, or read a public health notice in a language they can speak and understand.

