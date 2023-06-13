San Francisco leaders are proposing new gun-control measures to counter boundaries set by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Supervisor Catherine Stefani introduced legislation Tuesday that would prohibit a person from carrying a firearm in public areas such as hospitals, parks and grocery stores.
“These are spaces where individuals should feel safe and secure and free from the threat of violence,” Stefani said at a press conference introducing the legislation. “By increasing the possibility of concealed weapons being present, these locations face increased potential for harm, which creates an environment of fear and unease in our everyday lives.”
The proposal is a response to the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, which invalidated a New York state law requiring applicants to show “proper cause” to obtain a concealed carry permit. It comes after a spate of shootings in The City over the past week.
In its ruling, the court effectively ended so-called “may-issue” laws, which allowed cities and states to weigh subjective factors in deciding whether or not to issue a concealed carry permit.
That decision directly impacted San Francisco and California, where concealed permit applicants had to show “good cause” for carrying a concealed gun, such as a “clear and present danger” to oneself or family.
In the immediate wake of the June 2022 Bruen decision, San Francisco saw a surge in concealed permit applications, The Examiner previously reported.
Shootings have risen by 74% in San Francisco in the last five years, totaling nearly 900 people shot and 158 deaths, according to Stefani’s office.
Ex // Top Stories
Legislators agree that the SF cannabis market is saturated, and struggling sellers view the law as a lifeline
No arrests have been made and authorities haven’t released any information on a potential suspect
Supervisors are asking analysts to pore over overtime practices in SFPD
The new legislation was announced amid a rash of shootings in and around San Francisco, including one that wounded nine people in the Mission District last Friday and a fatal Mid-Market shooting early Tuesday morning. First Lady Jill Biden visited San Francisco on Tuesday to speak at a celebration of the Giffords Law Center, a gun-control advocacy group.
San Francisco law already prohibits guns on city property and at public gatherings such as parades or protests.
The new law, sponsored by Stefani with support from City Attorney David Chiu, adds several new locations to the list, including some that are privately owned such as movie theaters and places of worship.
“People need to be able to go to block parties safely,” Chiu said. “They should be able to go to a grocery store or a restaurant safely. Families should be able to go to play in parks safely.”
The proposal is predicated on the assumption that an increase in the presence of firearms inherently leads to an increase in gun violence.
Chiu pointed to a 2019 Stanford University study that found violent crime increased by 13%-15% on average in the decade after a state adopted a “right-to-carry” law.
Oft-outspoken Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is among those to have signaled early support for the legislation.
“Succumbing to extremists’ views on firearms, our country has allowed gun violence to devastate too many lives and break entire communities,” Kerr said in a statement. “I’ve felt and seen the tragedy of losing a loved one to gun violence first-hand, and unfortunately, the community of those personally affected like me grows every day. It’s despicable that we have leaders who fail to act.”