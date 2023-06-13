Catherine Stefani and David Chiu

Supervisor Catherine Stefani and City Attorney David Chiu introduced new legislation on Tuesday that would prohibit firearms in a number of places, including movie theaters and parks. 

San Francisco leaders are proposing new gun-control measures to counter boundaries set by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Supervisor Catherine Stefani introduced legislation Tuesday that would prohibit a person from carrying a firearm in public areas such as hospitals, parks and grocery stores.

