Fewer buses along Muni routes.
A longer wait for a 911 response.
An overcrowded hospital.
San Francisco has thousands of city jobs unfilled and finds itself in an “unprecedented hiring crisis,” according to a report published Wednesday by the Civil Grand Jury that paints a grim picture of public services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City has twice as many vacancies — about 4,800 in total — than it did entering the pandemic. It has struggled to recruit and retain employees, the grand jury found, and its hiring process is opaque and protracted.
The jury made a wide-ranging set of recommendations to modernize The City’s hiring process, such as bolstering the Human Resources department’s staffing and even potentially competing with the private sector on work-from-home policies.
The panel implored The City to set a goal of 60 days between job posting and job offer and start recruiting for expected vacancies rather than wait for a job to be open.
“The Jury believes that by following our recommendations, the City will be able to improve critical City service delivery, shorten the hiring process, and bring City recruiting and retention into the 21st Century,” the report states.
The City has yet to recover from the seven-month hiring freeze it implemented early in the pandemic, and its recent hiring initiatives have failed to stem the exodus. The Human Resources Department, which should be taking the lead in getting The City back on track, is dealing with a 20% vacancy rate, hampering recruitment and retention efforts.
It all amounts to a simple math problem — people are leaving The City faster than it can hire new people to replace them.
The analysis will come as no surprise to government leaders, who have increasingly chronicled their struggles to hire for positions like transit operators and police officers.
The shortage places The City in an awkward position. It is desperate to fill important positions, but faces a massive, multi-year budget deficit requiring significant fiscal belt-tightening in the coming years.
“We think there is probably a path to implementing these recommendations in a cost-effective way, and it may lead to some incidental savings as well,” Jury Foreperson Karen Kennard told The Examiner.
The report
Civil Grand Juries are formed to analyze the San Francisco government and consist of 19 members who serve for one year. The jury members decide on what they want to investigate and report. Reports issued this year include “Not Making the Grade: San Francisco's Shortage of Credentialed Teachers” and “Taking Care of Business: San Francisco’s Plan to Save its Small Businesses.”
The report on city hiring found a number of issues that have long plagued San Francisco.
In 2020, The City had 2,230 open jobs, amounting to a vacancy rate of 6.8%. This year, it has 4,793 vacancies for a vacancy rate of 13.7%.
The vacancy rate is especially severe in the Department of Public Works, in which roughly one-third of budgeted jobs are vacant, but the problem persists across other critical departments as well. About 1,000 of the vacancies are within the Department of Public Health, which includes Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.
The grand jury correlates several worrying trends with the staffing shortages, including an increase in ambulance diversions from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, a decrease in reliability of Muni buses, and an increase in police response times.
The dearth of staff can create inefficiencies and force departments to rely on paying employees overtime — a practice that came under scrutiny earlier this year when supervisors reluctantly signed off on a $25 million mid-year budget addition for police officer overtime.
The City takes an average of 255 days to hire a new employee, thrice as long as neighboring San Mateo County. To explain the apparent lethargy in hiring, the grand jury pointed to the dense Civil Service rules and employee union agreements by which managers must abide.
A number of bottlenecks can ensnare a potential hire, according to the report. For example, approval from the mayor’s office to fill a budgeted position takes an average of 22 days, a number the jury recommended be cut to five.
The City is already well-aware of the problem and is working to implement reforms, the report acknowledged.
“At the time of this writing, these proposals have not yet been implemented, so we cannot gauge their impacts,” the jury wrote skeptically. “Nevertheless, we already have questions: how will these innovations be tracked, and are they ambitious enough to meet the City’s hiring needs?”
The jury called for improved data and “baseline measurements” to help guide hiring initiatives, such as tracking “time-to-hire.”
“By collecting data that measures hiring timelines and outcomes, the City can improve transparency into its hiring process to enable human resources professionals and hiring managers to work together with applicants, labor partners, and the public to get San Francisco back to work,” the report states.