Watch out, Redding. San Francisco wants to compete with you.
City supervisors endorsed a policy Tuesday that would have San Francisco automatically match the recruitment bonuses offered to police officers by other Northern California cities.
The resolution also tasks the San Francisco Police Department and Sheriff's Office with developing plans to reach their staffing goals.
The legislation was the brainchild of Supervisor Matt Dorsey, the former police spokesperson who said it was inspired by reading news articles about the incentives offered to officers by other cities against which San Francisco competes in the hiring field.
Like many cities across the country, San Francisco has struggled to hire new cops in recent years. Meanwhile, its workforce is aging and many officers are opting for retirement, creating a staffing crisis Dorsey has decried as entirely predictable.
San Francisco leaders have repeatedly debated and been divided on the appropriate level of staffing for the police department, but there is wide agreement that it is well short of where it should be. The math used in Dorsey's resolution puts the department at 1,537 full-duty officers, more than 500 short of its goal.
Dorsey maintained Tuesday that he did not want to be overly prescriptive in adopting the policy, which is why it was in the form of a resolution and not an ordinance.
The resolution tasks The City's Department of Human Resources with developing a policy to “top police recruitment bonuses offered by law enforcement agencies in Northern California that compete for new and laterally hired police officers.”
Supervisors Connie Chan, Dean Preston, Hillary Ronen and Shamann Walton voted against the resolution.
Preston met with Dorsey to discuss the proposal, but was unswayed. He noted that The City — with approval from the Board of Supervisors — has made major recent investments in the police department, including a new agreement with the police officers union that ups hiring incentives and officer pay.
He also expressed concern that the policy would essentially have The City ignore its own analyses of hiring conditions and the factors that determine whether or not officers choose to work in San Francisco.
Dorsey introduced the proposal in January, before The City signed its new contract with police officers. It highlighted the fact that cities like Alameda, Hayward, San Mateo and Daly City offer new police officers better recruitment and retention incentives.
Regardless of whether or not the Department of Human Resources drafts and implements such a policy, the Board of Supervisors will still have a say on the police department's budget every year.
On Monday, the department touted in a tweet that it had graduated its largest academy class — 32 recruits — since 2020.