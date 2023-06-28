San Francisco police officers walk around Union Square

San Francisco police officers, above, could have their recruitment bonuses to other cities automatically matched under a resolution the Board of Supervisors passed on Tuesday. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Watch out, Redding. San Francisco wants to compete with you. 

City supervisors endorsed a policy Tuesday that would have San Francisco automatically match the recruitment bonuses offered to police officers by other Northern California cities.

Ex // Top Stories

ashanks@sfexaminer.com