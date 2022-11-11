Voter dropping off his election ballot at San Francisco City Hall on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. More ballots have been counted in The City, but there's not much more clarity, heading into the weekend. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
After two days of posting new results, not a lot has changed in San Francisco's outstanding races.
The City's department of elections counted 37,127 ballots since Election Day, leaving another 110,000 still to be counted heading into the weekend.
The end result? A largely unchanged picture since election officials' final update on Tuesday night:
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins once again had 47.5% of the first-choice votes that officials counted as of Friday afternoon. Jenkins, who has already declared victory, needs more than 50% of first-choice votes to win outright.
District 4 challenger Joel Engardio had 51.6% in the supervisor race, after picking up 51.8% of the votes counted through Tuesday night. Just 565 votes separated Engardio and Gordon Mar, the incumbent, on Friday afternoon.
Proposition D, the affordable housing initiative backed by Mayor London Breed and her allies, garnered 49.4% of the votes counted as of Friday afternoon. The measure had 49.6% of the initially counted votes, and neither percentage is enough for the bill to pass.
Mayor defends record, but says patience might be necessary
Breed-appointed incumbents also didn't have their leads meaningfully change, with District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey (53.8%) and Board of Education members Lisa Weissman-Ward (22.5%), Lainie Motamedi (19.8%) and Ann Hsu (18%) all still poised to be elected to their first full terms.
San Francisco elections officials will continue counting ballots this weekend, with updated preliminary results set to be released at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The City will continue to accept mail ballots until next Tuesday, provided the ballots were postmarked before the end of Election Day. San Francisco will provide final results no later than Dec. 8.