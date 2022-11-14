Just 272 votes separated Commissioner Ann Hsu and special education advocate Alida Fisher in the race for a full term on the San Francisco Board of Education with 60,000 ballots left to count. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Fewer than 2,000 votes separate candidates in two of San Francisco’s most closely watched elections nearly a week after Election Day.
Monday afternoon marked the first time since ballots were first counted last Tuesday that Ann Hsu, one of Mayor London Breed’s three appointees to The City’s board of education following the February recall, wasn't among the top three vote-getters in the race for full terms on the San Francisco Board of Education.
Hsu was 1,707 votes behind special education advocate Alida Fisher with about 38,000 outstanding ballots on Monday afternoon. While 17.6% of the counted ballots voted for Fisher, 17.3% voted for Hsu.
Incumbent District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar, meanwhile, trailed challenger Joel Engardio by just 490 votes. Only one incumbent supervisor has lost reelection in the last 20 years, according to a San Francisco Chronicle analysis published this fall.
Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections
On Friday, Hsu — whom the board formally admonished in the aftermath of her racially charged comments about Black and brown parents in response to a candidate questionnaire — had over 4,500 votes more than Fisher among the counted ballots.
But the ballots counted after Election Day have overwhelmingly broken for Fisher, who earned the endorsement of The City and state’s largest teachers unions, respectively.
Almost 111,000 ballots have been counted since Election Day. With San Franciscans able to select up to three commissioners for the school board, Fisher picked up about 19% of the votes counted since then. Hsu, meanwhile, picked up 15.7% of the votes.
Fisher edging out Hsu could conceivably shift the school board’s priorities.
Fisher opposed the February school board recall, which Hsu and Breed’s other appointees, Lisa Weissman-Ward and Lainie Motamedi, all supported. Weissman-Ward and Motamedi cruised to a full term on the board in last Tuesday's election.
Hsu, Weissman-Ward, Motamedi and board President Jenny Lam — Breed’s former education adviser — voted earlier this year to resume merit-based admissions at Lowell High School, which was a stated goal of recall organizers.
Two of the board members who voted against restoring merit-based admissions and, thus, in favor of maintaining lottery-based admissions at Lowell, endorsed Fisher.
Engardio, meanwhile, could shift the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in Breed’s direction.
The three-time candidate was a vocal supporter of the successful recalls of three school board members in February and former District Attorney Chesa Boudin in June. Engardio, a moderate, blasted the progressive Mar for not backing either recall.
One fewer vote separated Engardio and Mar on Monday than on Election Day, but the 490-vote margin is comparatively larger in this district race than a citywide one. Those 490 votes represent about 2% of the counted ballots that weighed in on the District 4 race, whereas the 1,707 votes separating Hsu and Fisher comprise 0.28% of the counted votes for the board of education.
It’s also a smaller percentage than the counted District 4 ballots that didn’t cast any vote in the supervisor election. In all, 2,618 of the counted ballots in the district didn’t vote for a candidate.
The San Francisco Department of Elections is scheduled to release its next update on Tuesday at 4 p.m.