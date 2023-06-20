San Francisco is the worst-run city of the 149 biggest in the U.S., according to a new ranking of their operating efficiencies.
WalletHub ranked each city by a "quality of services" score, dividing the metric by each locale's per-capita budget. The outlet scored each by assessing its financial stability, health, safety, economy and infrastructure/pollution. Those categories were comprised of 36 metrics, like high school graduation rates, public hospital system quality and crime rates.
Nampa, Idaho, Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky and Nashua, New Hampshire finished first, second and third, respectively. Chattanooga, Tennessee (148th) and New York City (149th) finished just ahead of San Francisco.
Across the six key categories, San Francisco ranked highest in health (No. 2) and lowest in economy (No. 92). Among the more granular metrics, The City shared the abysmal distinction of having the most long-term outstanding debt with Denver, Atlanta, New York and Nashville.
The City ranked 12th overall for quality of services, but the operational efficiency score was dragged down when service quality was measured against San Francisco's per-capita spending.
San Francisco is both a city and a county, which means county costs are also included in the budget — which brings up the spending per capita and drags down it's overall ranking. Denver, Colorado and Honolulu, Hawaii, among other cities, also operate as both cities and counties.
San Francisco's budget totaled $14 billion this fiscal year, which ends June 30. Mayor London Breed's proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year is $14.6 billion, which includes the tall task of closing a looming, $780 million two-year deficit.
Breed’s proposal is now making its way through City Hall, with the Board of Supervisors' Budget and Appropriations Committee set to meet multiple times this week. Breed is expected to sign an approved budget next month.
“I truly believe that the work that we have done together throughout this budget process will leave us in a better place, will make us stronger, but more importantly, it will provide the change we need to move San Francisco in a completely different direction,” Breed said of the budget in a City Hall address in May.
Correction: This story was updated to reflect that San Francisco is both a city and county.