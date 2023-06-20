DOWNTOWNS DOWNTURN 10

San Francisco was ranked the worst-run U.S. city in a recent study from Wallethub. 

 Aaron Wojack/The New York Times

San Francisco is the worst-run city of the 149 biggest in the U.S., according to a new ranking of their operating efficiencies. 

WalletHub ranked each city by a "quality of services" score, dividing the metric by each locale's per-capita budget. The outlet scored each by assessing its financial stability, health, safety, economy and infrastructure/pollution. Those categories were comprised of 36 metrics, like high school graduation rates, public hospital system quality and crime rates.

