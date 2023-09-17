District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey

District 6 Supervisor, Matt Dorsey, pictured above during a Board of Supervisors meeting at San Francisco City Hall on July 25, 2023, wants city data showing where drug users and people who fatally overdose are from.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Amid competing narratives over the prevalence of “drug tourism” in San Francisco, Supervisor Matt Dorsey wants better data on where people using and dying here are from.

Dorsey sent a letter to several city departments this month asking how they define a “resident” of San Francisco when cataloging the people who are arrested for public drug use or die of an overdose.

Ex // Top Stories

ashanks@sfexaminer.com