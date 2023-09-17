Amid competing narratives over the prevalence of “drug tourism” in San Francisco, Supervisor Matt Dorsey wants better data on where people using and dying here are from.
Dorsey sent a letter to several city departments this month asking how they define a “resident” of San Francisco when cataloging the people who are arrested for public drug use or die of an overdose.
The first-term supervisor said he hopes the data will help inform ongoing conversations about the ways in which San Francisco might incentivize people from elsewhere to come use drugs in The City.
“We have plenty of anecdotal evidence about the phenomenon of drug tourism,” he told The Examiner. “We should be taking a hard look at what the numbers really are.”
The distinction between the two camps is critical, as San Francisco is on pace to see a record number of accidental drug overdoses this year.
According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, 95% of those people are San Franciscans.
But at a recent public hearing, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott estimated that nearly 95% of the people arrested for public drug use during The City’s recently revamped enforcement efforts were from out of town.
Both of those things can’t be true at once, Dorsey says, and the difference might come down to the myriad ways by which different departments define a “resident” of San Francisco.
“It’s something that we should get our arms around. These numbers aren’t unknowable,” Dorsey said. “There is a methodology for doing this, I would be interested to see what the current practices are, and what the prospective best practices are, given that we have sort of captured narratives that are both supported by data.”
The truth matters, Dorsey argues, because The City could adjust its policies if they are effectively encouraging people to make a pilgrimage to San Francisco to take advantage of its harm reduction services — such as access to syringes — or its historically loose approach to enforcing laws against public drug use.
Amsterdam, a city cited by Dorsey as an example, rolled out an advertising campaign earlier this year to dissuade visitors from publicly using drugs.
Ex // Top Stories
A new feature matches women and nonbinary drivers in The City with riders based on gender expression, but drivers worry it "answers no real problems"
California governor says the state will file a brief in support of The City’s appeal of a federal injunction
SFFD responders said Cruise vehicles "contributed to a poor patient outcome," but the fire chief has not attributed the man's death to the AVs
San Francisco has tallied 473 overdoses so far this year, according to the medical examiner. That puts it on pace to exceed the previous record of 725 overdoses set in 2020.
Dorsey’s letter comes as city leaders continue to debate a central pillar to its planned opioid overdose response: “wellness hubs” that feature supervised consumption sites where people can safely use drugs under the supervision of trained professionals.
City leaders have widely endorsed supervised consumption sites, but none have opened.
For two consecutive weeks, the Board of Supervisors has been sidetracked into tortured debates over a simple resolution declaring an “Overdose Awareness Day” because Dorsey rejected the resolution‘s calls to open the wellness hubs, which he believes would be pointless without a supervised consumption program on site.
Dorsey told The Examiner that he believes the wellness hubs, without supervised consumption sites, risk further enticing people to San Francisco to use and sell drugs.
“We’re offering services in our city that I think many cities are not providing,” Dorsey said. “I would be fine with all of this, if as part of it, we were doing real harm reduction to get people off the street into a clinical setting where if they’re gonna use drugs, we can save their lives.”
Supervisor Hillary Ronen has outright rejected that logic, countering that the nonprofits that would operate a safe consumption program first need The City to provide the wellness hub in which to do so.
The debate turned personal, with Ronen alleging that in supporting her resolution, Dorsey would “pretend and feign that you agree” with its backing of overdose prevention centers.
Beyond the bickering over overdose consumption sites, Dorsey said he hopes the data about people who use drugs and die from overdoses may be useful in other ways. He pointed to a 2013 lawsuit The City filed (and later settled) against Nevada for systematically shipping psychiatric patients from Las Vegas to San Francisco.
Asked if he believed any such mechanism could be in place when it comes to people with addiction, Dorsey said “I don’t know,” but that the results could indicate the presence of something similar.