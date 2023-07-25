The City is hoping to spur development by reducing the requirements it places on builders to include affordable housing in their projects.
The Board of Supervisors approved legislation Tuesday that will lower the number of affordable housing units a developer has to tuck into a proposal, as well as the fee that developers can pay in lieu of creating affordable housing.
The hope is that the legislation will propel many stalled projects over the finish line — and help The City achieve the goal of building 82,000 housing units by 2031.
The legislation was brought forward by Breed and Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin in June following a monthslong review process by an advisory committee.
The bill’s backers are confident the legislation will help make already-proposed projects financially feasible. However, it remains unclear what — if any — impact the legislation will have on encouraging new projects, given the economic headwinds in San Francisco and across the country.
Several supervisors lamented, but reluctantly supported, the lower affordability requirements, even as they questioned the proposal’s ability to achieve its stated goals.
San Francisco is limited in its ability to mitigate many impediments to development, including construction costs and interest rates. But the inclusionary rates and more than 20 development impact fees The City charges developers are among the only obvious policy levers legislators can pull.
“It is not going to be enough for everybody because we don’t control interest rates, and we don’t control the price of sticks and bricks, but it is going to move the dial,” Peskin said at a committee meeting Monday.
The legislation
The proposal, split into two bills, lowered the number of units in a development that must be reserved as affordable housing for three years. The incentive applies to future projects but also those that have already been approved for construction or are under review.
Since its adoption in 2002, The City’s Inclusionary Housing Program has required builders of at least 10 homes to price a certain amount below the market rate.
That percentage, prior to Tuesday’s vote, was at an all-time high of 22% of units for rent and slightly higher for units for sale. Developers can choose to build the units offsite, but that raises the threshold to 33% of units for rent.
The bill adopted Tuesday lowers that threshold significantly, but the exact amount depends on whether a project is already in the pipeline or has yet to be proposed. There are more than 8,000 units of housing in San Francisco that have already been approved but have yet to be built.
A pipeline project must meet a 12% on site, or 16% of units off-site, affordable housing minimum. Those figures are 15% and 20.5%, respectively, for new projects.
The legislation also adjusts the fees developers are allowed to pay instead of including affordable housing units in their projects. That fee is currently set by a calculation that considers a variety of market factors. The new setup — which is permanent — simply escalates the existing square-foot fee by 2% annually.
In addition, the proposal will also reduce all other development impact fees by 33% for the next three years.
The legislation calls for the changes to take effect on Nov. 1.
The inclusionary rates will be reconsidered in three years by the Technical Advisory Committee, which reconvened under the direction of the city controller for that purpose.
Concerns
Supervisor Dean Preston — as well as some affordable housing advocates — expressed concerns about the bill and its impact on The City’s quest to create affordable housing. Of the 82,000 new units of housing The City’s housing element calls for, 46,000 are supposed to be affordable.
Preston, in Monday’s committee meeting, noted that the absence of evidence the bill would result in new proposals for apartment construction and lamented that the potential cost to The City of reducing impact fees developers pay remains unclear.
He also expressed concern over The City’s finding that lowering requirements could increase land values — at a time he believes The City should be investing in land and building affordable housing.
“It’s not that we can never touch those things; it’s that the bar is pretty high…I’m not seeing a strong justification to meet that high bar,” Preston said.
Preston was the only supervisor to vote against the legislation.
Supervisor Hillary Ronen called the state-mandated housing production goal a “farce.”
“We don’t talk nearly enough about this mandate from the state to build tens of thousands of affordable housing without a single dollar attached to it,” Ronen said.