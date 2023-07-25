Construction of a tower with condos and office space at 30 Van Ness Avenue

Construction of a tower with condos and office space at 30 Van Ness Avenue at Market Street in San Francisco on Monday, July 24, 2023.

The City is hoping to spur development by reducing the requirements it places on builders to include affordable housing in their projects.

The Board of Supervisors approved legislation Tuesday that will lower the number of affordable housing units a developer has to tuck into a proposal, as well as the fee that developers can pay in lieu of creating affordable housing.

