San Francisco Reparations Rally

A crowd listens to speakers at a reparations rally outside of City Hall in San Francisco, on March 14, 2023. 

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The deadline for San Francisco's landmark reparations report was extended without warning after June ended without its publication.

The San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee, which will sunset in January, was expected to publish its final report on June 30, just one day after California's reparations task force published its own.

Ex // Top Stories

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite