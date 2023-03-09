San Francisco’s sanctuary city law has, once again, withstood pressure from federal authorities.
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced late Wednesday that she will no longer seek an exception to the City’s sanctuary city law, which prevents local authorities from collaborating with federal immigration authorities in most cases.
Federal authorities have reportedly refused to extradite two violent crime suspects to face prosecution in San Francisco unless The City makes an exception to its sanctuary city policy, and pledges to alert federal authorities if and when the suspects are released from custody for any reason.
Initially, Jenkins was on board, but dropped her request on Wednesday amid intense blowback.
“I understand and believe the community’s concerns and how sacred our sanctuary city policy is to San Francisco’s diverse communities,” Jenkins wrote in a statement. “Our sanctuary city as it stands today does not prevent the federal government from working with us or pursuing these criminals.”
Jenkins’ announcement came just a day after the Board of Supervisors made abundantly clear, in a formal resolution, that they have no intention of walking back protections for immigrants in San Francisco.
They also rejected the federal government’s conditions and argued that an adjustment to The City’s laws is unnecessary in order to bring the two suspects to San Francisco.
The City’s sanctuary protections generally prohibit collaboration between local police and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but do allow local law enforcement to notify federal immigration officials when a person accused or convicted of a serious or violent crime (except for domestic violence) is released from custody.
The law does not require local authorities to notify ICE, but allows them to consider it.
"In determining whether to respond to a notification request...law enforcement officials shall consider evidence of the individual's rehabilitation and evaluate whether the individual poses a public safety risk," San Francisco law states.
In the cases at issue now, one person is wanted for murder in a domestic violence case and the other for child rape.
“There is no legal requirement that federal authorities need any waiver of San Francisco’s Sanctuary Ordinance in order to extradite these two suspects, as evidenced in 2019, when the Trump Administration and DHS extradited an individual from Canada, who was charged with sexual assault allegations in San Francisco without any Sanctuary Ordinance waiver whatsoever,” the resolution states.
Jenkins ultimately agreed with that reasoning.
“After meeting with the victims of these horrific crimes and community leaders, I have asked Supervisor (Catherine) Stefani to table our two ordinances that would allow limited exceptions to our policy to authorize a parole entry agreement with the Department of Homeland Security,” Jenkins tweeted on Wednesday.
The sanctuary city law’s supporters argue that, without its protections, people may hesitate to report crimes like domestic violence to local police out of fear that it could lead to deportation. San Francisco first adopted a sanctuary ordinance in 1989 and has tweaked it several times since.
“Let’s be clear: any collusion between law enforcement and DHS makes it harder for survivors to get the help they need,” Free SF, a coalition of organizations that support the sanctuary laws, said in a statement following Jenkins’ announcement.
Supervisor Hillary Ronen spearheaded the passage of Tuesday’s resolution.
“Thank you (Jenkins) for listening to community and understanding that weakening our Sanctuary Ordinance does not improve public safety. DHS should listen and extradite the accused individuals immediately,” Ronen tweeted.