The sanctuary city law’s supporters argue that, without its protections, people may hesitate to report crimes like domestic violence to local police out of fear that it could lead to deportation. 

San Francisco’s sanctuary city law has, once again, withstood pressure from federal authorities.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced late Wednesday that she will no longer seek an exception to the City’s sanctuary city law, which prevents local authorities from collaborating with federal immigration authorities in most cases. 

