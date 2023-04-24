Voting Machines Defamation Lawsuit

Despite moving away from The City at a young age, San Francisco played a prominent role in Carlson's Fox News program, which was the network's highest-rated show among a key demographic for advertisers.

 AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Tucker Carlson, the far-right TV host born in San Francisco to a mother from one of The City's richest families who has lobbed missive after missive at his hometown from his highly rated prime time show, is out at Fox News.

Fox on Monday announced that the network and Carlson had "agreed to part ways" and that his show last Friday was his final broadcast for the controversial cable network.

Ex // Top Stories

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags