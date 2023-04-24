Tucker Carlson, the far-right TV host born in San Francisco to a mother from one of The City's richest families who has lobbed missive after missive at his hometown from his highly rated prime time show, is out at Fox News.
Fox on Monday announced that the network and Carlson had "agreed to part ways" and that his show last Friday was his final broadcast for the controversial cable network.
Carlson, 53, left the network less than a week after Fox and Dominion Voting Systems settled a defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million. Dominion accused Carlson and his Fox colleagues of deliberately lying to its audience by spreading a spate of dubious conspiracy theories about the company's role in Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election.
Text messages and emails that Dominion subpoenaed showed Carlson casting doubt on false claims that he would later amplify on his program, criticizing Trump's lawyers and the former president himself. Carlson, whom Fox's attorneys once argued was "not 'stating actual facts' about the topics he discusses" in defending him against slander accusations, said the opposite on the air.
Born in San Francisco's Mission District to an heiress of California cattle rancher Henry Miller's fortune and a TV journalist, Carlson moved to Southern California when he was a child. His mother, Lisa McNear Lombardi, moved to Europe after losing custody of Carlson, 8 at the time, and his brother in a contentious divorce.
Despite moving away from The City at a young age, San Francisco played a prominent role in Carlson's Fox News program, which was the network's highest-rated show among adults aged 25-54, the key demographic for advertisers. Last year, The New York Times said "may be the most racist show in the history of cable news."
In 2020, months before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the Bay Area to issue the nation's first stay-at-home orders, Carlson ran a five-part series called "American Dystopia" in which he blasted Democratic lawmakers in the state and city over their responses to homelessness and claimed that "civilization itself is coming apart."
A year later, the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club simply wrote "F--k you" in a letter to Carlson after Trinity College confirmed the authenticity of a yearbook caption listing Carlson as a member of the "Dan White Society." White assassinated Milk — the first openly gay elected official in San Francisco and California — and Mayor George Moscone on Nov. 27, 1978.
Just this month, Carlson said that San Francisco had "become one of the worst" cities in the world in the aftermath of Cash App founder Bob Lee's murder. He called Rincon Hill "a slum" and falsely claimed "this kind of thing happens … to normal people all the time" in The City. San Francisco has a lower violent crime rate than many similarly sized cities. Its property crime rate is higher than average, yet is still lower than pre-pandemic levels.
Carlson seemingly expected to be back on Fox News' airwaves on Monday night, signing off from what would be his final broadcast that "we'll be back on Monday." Two sources "with knowledge of the timing of the conversation" told the Times that Carlson learned of Fox News' decision on Monday morning.