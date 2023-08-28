U.N. Plaza with City Hall in the background

City Hall view from the U.N. Plaza in San Francisco on Thursday, May 18, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The San Francisco land use commissioner behind the canceled, highly publicized "doom loop" walking tour of downtown will resign from his position with The City. 

A spokesperson for Mayor London Breed told The Examiner on Monday afternoon that Alex Ludlum — a mayoral appointee to the Commission on Community Investment and Infrastructure, as well as its vice chair — will resign from the commission.

