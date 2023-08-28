The San Francisco land use commissioner behind the canceled, highly publicized "doom loop" walking tour of downtown will resign from his position with The City.
A spokesperson for Mayor London Breed told The Examiner on Monday afternoon that Alex Ludlum — a mayoral appointee to the Commission on Community Investment and Infrastructure, as well as its vice chair — will resign from the commission.
"The decision to organize and publicize the tour was a mistake and a deep error in judgment," Parisa Safarzadeh told The Examiner in an emailed statement. "We are working every day to address the City’s challenges, and our focus remains on doing the work to move this City forward."
The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Sunday that the organizer of the "Downtown Doom Loop Walking Tour," which sold out of $30 tickets on Eventbrite and purported to highlight the "Doom and Squalor of downtown San Francisco," had issued refunds on Friday.
The notice, which said "substantial media interest" in the tour meant that the organizer couldn't maintain their anonymity, listed Ludlum's email address as the event organizer.
Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin, who told the Chronicle that Ludlum had reached out to him, later told the San Francisco Standard on Monday that Ludlum "basically said that he meant it in jest but it got out of hand."
Ludlum, in a resignation letter shared with both outlets, said the event was intended as satire. He wanted to "bring attention to the deplorable street conditions" and "rampant criminality in my neighborhood."
The vice president of acquisitions at the real estate firm SPI Holdings, Ludlum previously co-founded the SoMa West Community Business District. The district, which provides cleaning, maintenance and outreach services in the area, didn't respond to a request for comment from The Examiner prior to publication on Monday.
"Although this episode is emblematic of prevailing narratives about the city right now, and the cynicism or frustration many might feel, it certainly does not reflect the mission and values of the local community providers who work tirelessly every day to empower our diverse neighborhoods," said Kate Robinson, the executive director of the nearby Tenderloin Community Business District.
"Despite our challenges, the Tenderloin that I know is rich in culture and history, the most densely populated neighborhood for seniors and families, an entrepreneurial trendsetter with a rebel spirit, and supports a landing pad for immigrants as perhaps the last best place in San Francisco to find affordability and achieve the American dream," she added.
Capitalizing on local and national headlines about San Francisco sitting on the precipice of economic free fall, or a "doom loop," Ludlum's tour was to highlight the areas driving internal and external perceptions of The City: the Civic Center, Mid-Market, Tenderloin and Union Square neighborhoods.
All four have grappled with concerns over crime, drug use, empty offices, homelessness and street conditions, serving as shorthand to The City's critics for what ails it in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The initial event sparked controversy in San Francisco, too, with the nonprofit Code Tenderloin offering a competing tour at the same time Ludlum's was scheduled in order to highlight what the Tenderloin has to offer.
Breed appointed Ludlum to The City's commission last March, before he was re-appointed to a full, four-year term in November. The commission oversees construction and development in the Hunters Point Shipyard/Candlestick Point, Mission Bay and Transbay neighborhoods.