With Civic Center in need of an infusion of life, The City laced up its skates.
Once Fulton Plaza was finally cleared after serving as a city-sanctioned homeless encampment for most of the pandemic, The City aimed to revitalize the public space with a new roller skating rink for six months late last year and into 2023.
Mayor London Breed announced the San FranDISCO, a 5,000-square-foot square ft. roller skating rink within view of City Hall, last October.
It cost $2.25 million and averaged just more than 1,000 skaters a month, according to The City.
The roller skating rink rollout demonstrates the challenges of injecting vibrancy into an area that has become known for open-air drug use and dealing. In neighboring U.N. Plaza, The City has now put its hopes in a skate park — as in skateboards, not roller skates — to help bring positive energy into the neighborhood.
The plan is controversial, as it requires relocating the longstanding Heart of the City Farmers’ Market from U.N. Plaza to a nearby space in Fulton Plaza, a move to which several vendors objected. San Francisco Chronicle columnist Soleil Ho likened the plans to “spaghetti being thrown at the wall by a city that doesn’t seem to give a damn either way.”
David Elliot Lewis, co-chair of the Tenderloin People’s Congress, told The Examiner last month that U.N. Plaza is a gathering place for low-income residents of the neighborhood “who have nowhere else to go,”
“I believe a lot of support is coming from the mayor’s office to do something about U.N. Plaza — do something means brushing away poor people and those that make affluent people uncomfortable,” he said.
The rink’s backers and The City insist that the skate park is meeting an unmet need, and that Civic Center has an existing skater culture.
When it comes to the roller skating rink, The City said it was a valuable use of time, money and space.
“The pilot project was one of many pilot economic recovery initiatives and was designed to attract workers, residents and visitors to Civic Center, while transforming at-risk areas into safer spaces for nearby businesses and residents,” Gloria Chan, a spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development, wrote in an email to The Examiner.
The Civic Center Community Benefit District, which partnered in the skate rink’s creation, did not respond to a request for comment.
The rink saw more than 7,000 skaters during its run, according to the San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development. Open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, the rink charged skaters under 18 years old $5 and $15 for adults. The cover price covered skate rentals.
The $2.25 million in funding paid for the rink’s design and daily operation, as well as extra costs like a DJ and weatherproofing during the harshly rainy winter.
“As a pilot, it also provided an opportunity to test new recreation concepts for the Civic Center area. It also drew skaters from throughout the City including the very active and dedicated roller skating community who enjoyed and appreciated having another venue in which to skate,” Chan wrote.