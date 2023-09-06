San FranDISCO roller rink

San FranDISCO, the six-month roller-skating popup pictured above, cost $2.25 million and attracted more than 7,000 visitors. Is it a sign of things to come for a nearby skate park The City is planning?

 Photo Courtesy of Travis Wesley

With Civic Center in need of an infusion of life, The City laced up its skates.

Once Fulton Plaza was finally cleared after serving as a city-sanctioned homeless encampment for most of the pandemic, The City aimed to revitalize the public space with a new roller skating rink for six months late last year and into 2023.

