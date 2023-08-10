San Francisco's city attorney is not backing down from supporting potential independent overdose prevention sites in The City, even as a possible federal crackdown looms over a similar program in New York.
"We will continue to closely monitor any developments in the law, as well as await anticipated guidelines from the federal government on how local governments can operate overdose prevention programs in compliance with federal law," the city attorney's office said in a statement to The Examiner.
The City closed down its only supervised consumption site for people using illegal drugs, the Tenderloin Linkage Center, last December.
San Francisco previously looked into operating other city-run overdose prevention sites, but Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a state bill last summer that would have allowed that plan to move forward.
At the time, City Attorney David Chiu said he "fully (supported) a nonprofit moving forward now with New York's model of overdose prevention."
But now New York's model is under threat as federal prosecutors look to shutter a pair of supervised consumption sites operated by the nonprofit, OnPoint NYC.
This week, Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, told The New York Times that his "office is prepared to exercise all options — including enforcement" if OnPoint NYC continues to operate the sites.
The nonprofit funds the supervision of illicit drug users, while New York pays for the public services offered at the two centers. Neither location is on city property.
The Examiner is awaiting comment from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California — which includes San Francisco — on whether it would take a similar approach to supervised consumption sites in The City.
San Francisco has been particularly hard hit by the opioid crisis, and The City will receive hundreds of millions of dollars from local and state settlements of opioid overprescription lawsuits with Walgreens, Walmart and CVS. In May, Walgreens agreed to pay San Francisco nearly a quarter of a billion dollars.
More than 400 people died of accidental overdoses in the first half of 2023, leaving The City on pace for more than 800 recorded overdose deaths for the first time since 2020. Local and state law enforcement have ramped up their drug enforcement efforts, with The City starting to arrest people for public drug use.
Last week, San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey wrote Mayor London Breed asking her to direct nearly $20 million in funding for wellness hubs — publicly run resource centers for drug users — to rehabilitation and treatment services within jails. Dorsey said he no longer supported the hubs because they would not include safe consumption sites.
Supervisor Hillary Ronen and HealthRight 360, one of the nonprofits in line to run a safe consumption site, sharply criticized Dorsey's requests. Ronen said in a statement on Thursday that although "the best version" of a wellness hub would include supervised consumption services, "the rest of what they offer (provides) great value."
"Wellness hubs, with or without the safe consumption services, also benefit the larger community by lessening the number of people who are gathered on the sidewalks with nowhere else to go," she said. The centers are "welcoming spaces where people can leave the sidewalks and the public parks and congregate inside instead."