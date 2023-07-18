San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The City is poised to finalize a $14.6 billion budget.

The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve a spending package that closes a $780 million two-year deficit created by San Francisco’s economic struggles following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ex // Top Stories

ashanks@sfexaminer.com