Facing the most foreboding fiscal headwinds of her tenure, San Francisco Mayor London Breed outlined a $14.6 billion budget proposal Wednesday that invests heavily in public safety and homeless services while tightening the belt elsewhere.
The budget aims to creatively close a two-year budget deficit that exceeds $700 million without allowing core city services to disintegrate.
“I truly believe that the work that we have done together throughout this budget process will leave us in a better place, will make us stronger, but more importantly, it will provide the change we need to move San Francisco in a completely different direction,” Breed said in a City Hall address on Wednesday.
The proposal balances The City’s budget while attempting to patch the gaps left by depleted federal COVID-19 aid and declining tax revenues as San Francisco’s economy sputters after the pandemic.
It comes as ”doom loop” has become a household phrase in San Francisco, residents depart The City by the thousands, and the fentanyl epidemic is spotlighted by national media outlets.
With dwindling resources, Breed is eyeing investments that will hopefully spur renewed economic development in The City’s increasingly empty downtown, address residents’ calls for improved public safety and ameliorate San Francisco’s homelessness and mental health crises.
Breed insisted that San Franciscans rewrite that narrative.
“You know there are challenges like any major city, but you also know that there are possibilities, that there are great things happening, that there are businesses opening, that there is work being done,” Breed said.
Breed is required by city law to formally submit her budget by June 1 to the Board of Supervisors, who will now comb through it in a series of public hearings.
“This budget is about change,” Breed said. “This budget is about thinking differently.”
Supervisor Connie Chan, who chairs the board’s budget committee, pledged to scrutinize the mayor’s budget with a sharp eye. Noting that city spending continues to increase, she said supervisors will ask every city department how it has been spending its money.
“It is time that we question whether the spending really delivered the results that San Franciscans deserved,” Chan said.
The budget
The City operates on a two-year budget cycle, meaning Breed is submitting a budget for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 fiscal years. Both will come in at $14.6 billion in City spending — an increase of about 4.2% over last year’s $14 billion budget.
Breed’s proposal takes a number of steps to address the deficit, including dipping into reserves, eliminating vacant positions from department budgets and refinancing debt.
Key pieces of the spending plan rely on the consent of supervisors.
While there was no single measure taken to erase the $780 million two-year deficit, the most significant was the use of special funds earmarked for specific purposes — such as revenues from the Our City, Our Home fund adopted by voters under Proposition C in 2018 — to cover general fund expenses.
Shifting the use of Our City, Our Home funds to pay for the mayor’s proposed homeless plan — including expansion of 600 shelter beds and 545 housing placements for the homeless — will require approval of legislation by the Board of Supervisors. That approval, which requires a supermajority of the board, is hardly a guarantee.
Already, the proposal has come under fire from advocates for the homeless, who noted that Our City, Our Home was established with specific parameters on how the money could be spent. Breed’s proposal, they argue, would inherently pull money away from housing for families and young people.
“We cannot solve homelessness if we continue to force poor families and youth to experience homelessness — we must target our investments upstream,” Jennifer Friedenbach, executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness, said in a statement on Tuesday.
Breed acknowledged that the proposal would be controversial.
“Of course not everybody is going to be happy about the decisions that I made to take resources that are not being used and spend them on people that we know need help and support now, and I don’t really care,” Breed said.
Chan expressed concerns with shifting funding from permanent supportive housing into temporary shelter, and asked whether doing so is a good long-term strategy.
“Are we robbing our future to pay for our present?” Chan asked.
Supervisor Ahsha Safai, who is challenging Breed in her 2024 reelection bid, lamented that Breed’s proposal would redirect money intended for youth and families, who he said are already “consistently an afterthought.”
“Prop C has generated a significant source of income to address and confront our homelessness crisis in our city,” Safai told The Examiner. “She opposed it, has benefited from it, and now wants to go against the will of the voters.”
Safai also believes Breed’s proposal to expand shelter beds doesn’t go far enough. Supervisors recently adopted a resolution, sponsored by Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, that called on Breed to add 2,000 beds to the shelter system.
The mayor’s budget is also predicated on the Board of Supervisors’ approval of legislation proposed by the mayor to offer tax incentives for companies that move to, or stay in, downtown San Francisco.
Even if the board signs off on these proposals, The City’s outlook remains rough and there is no sign that tax revenues will suddenly jump.
Still, the mayor is plowing forward with funding for her key initiatives.
That includes previously-announced funding for the hiring of 220 new police officers over the next two years, as well as the recently approved contract with the police officers union that significantly increased officer pay.
“We have got to get aggressive and we have got to do whatever it takes to get our streets under control so that they are safe for everyone who loves, breathes, works and does business in the Tenderloin,” Breed said. “I know some of these decisions are not going to be popular, but again, I don’t care.”
Breed also plans to add 400 new mental health treatment beds and expand opioid addiction services. That includes $18.9 million in funding over the next two years to open up to three wellness hubs, which are expected to serve as smaller versions of the former Tenderloin Center where people experiencing addiction can access basic services and connect to treatment.
The funding comes from settlements The City has received from the lawsuits it has filed against companies that helped instigate and perpetuate the opioid epidemic.
The budget also proposes plugging much of the hole left in food security programs that had previously relied on federal COVID-19 relief.