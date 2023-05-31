Mayor London Breed’s State of the City Address at Building 113 at Pier 70 on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Mayor London Breed delivering her 2023 state of the city address.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Facing the most foreboding fiscal headwinds of her tenure, San Francisco Mayor London Breed outlined a $14.6 billion budget proposal Wednesday that invests heavily in public safety and homeless services while tightening the belt elsewhere.

The budget aims to creatively close a two-year budget deficit that exceeds $700 million without allowing core city services to disintegrate.

