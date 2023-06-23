City legislators may have crafted a way to protect future funding for early child care programs while balancing a precarious budget.
Mayor London Breed plans to close a $780 million two-year budget deficit by redirecting about $30 million from early child care funding to cover other spending, including food security programs.
Simultaneously, she proposed offering incentives for businesses to come to — or stay in — downtown San Francisco by providing tax breaks to sublessors of downtown office space.
The Board of Supervisors was quickly skeptical of this twin legislative package. It is inching toward a compromise to safeguard future child care funding while offering Breed fiscal flexibility in the near term, but it could outright nix Breed’s separate rent tax relief proposal.
City leaders are attempting to prevent San Francisco from plunging into an economic recession as its downtown, long a reliable economic generator, struggles to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Breed has proposed a suite of proposals aimed at spurring economic activity downtown, but supervisors are wary of the cost such measures would have on funding for social programs, including child care.
Breed’s two-pronged proposal sparked significant controversy because the tax she’s looking to cut is relatively new — known as “Baby” Prop C, it was adopted by voters in 2018 — and its proceeds are almost entirely earmarked for early child care and education programs.
If approved, the legislation proposed by Breed would reduce the minimum amount The City is required by law to fund early child care and education programs by about $30 million over the next two years.
The second bill would reduce the taxes owed by sublessors of commercial spaces in San Francisco. The mayor has maintained that there will be no silver bullet that revitalizes downtown, but pitched the tax cut as a way to help spur economic growth.
The City levies a 3.5% commercial rents tax on both lessors and sublessors, which means many commercial spaces are effectively double-taxed. Breed’s proposal would allow a sublessor to deduct the rent it pays its landlord from the taxable rent it receives from a sublessee until 2029, ensuring the same commercial space isn’t taxed twice.
The proposals outraged child care providers across The City, many of whom advocated strongly for Proposition C in 2018.
“The way to keep business in San Francisco is to prevent homelessness, prevent crime, prevent poverty, by helping our children to succeed and helping them to continue on so that we can have a strong workforce,” Virginia Cheung, with Wu Yee Children’s Services, told supervisors this week.
Although the child care tax passed in 2018, legal action from its opponents held up the funding until recently. Thus, $400 million is sitting in the Baby and Families Fund into which the tax revenue funnels.
Breed’s legislation would allow The City to draw from the Babies and Families First fund tax revenue to cover The City’s existing “baseline programs.” That drew outrage from the early child care community, which noted “Baby Prop C” was intended to supplement what The City already provided — not serve as a substitute for it.
Supervisor Myrna Melgar proposed amendments to Breed’s proposal on Thursday that would allow the mayor to use the interest accrued on the money sitting in the Baby and Families Fund while it was in legal limbo to cover “baseline programs” for the next two years, up to $30 million.
It has the same immediate effect as Breed's proposal, freeing up $30 million that Breed can use to cover the general fund. But by tying the baseline reduction to the interest in the account, Melgar hopes to avoid setting the precedent of using the Babies and Families First Fund as a piggy bank for the general fund.
“Child care and other essential types of services are also a part of the economic recovery,” Melgar said.
Commercial taxes
The Controller’s Office analyzed the potential impact of the commercial rent tax cut and found its benefits to be fairly muted. In fact, the costs — $17 million in annual revenue — may outweigh the benefits.
By reducing their tax burden, The City may prompt sublessors to reduce the rent they charge sublessees, thus incentivizing companies to rent physical office space. In rough estimates, that could amount to $3.8 million in new rent payments, between $1.5 and $2.5 million in additional downtown spending by new office workers, and up to $1 million in new business tax revenue for The City.
Again, that is compared to the loss of $17 million in tax revenue, the vast majority of which supports child care and education.
“This very small commercial tax decrease, it’s not (at) the same level as what we lose by not building a system of universal child care,” Melgar said.
Breed’s proposal would not just benefit new companies but sublessors with existing leases. Supervisors could adjust the legislation so that it applies only to new sublessors. The City’s economist suggested that the economic benefits of applying relief only to new subleases would be about the same but reduce the cost to the city by more than half.