Monique Guidry (with Lulubelle, age 5): “It breaks my heart to have to say, ‘Sorry, I have a waiting list and to be honest, by the time your baby comes up they will be in preschool.”

City legislators may have crafted a way to protect future funding for early child care programs while balancing a precarious budget.

Mayor London Breed plans to close a $780 million two-year budget deficit by redirecting about $30 million from early child care funding to cover other spending, including food security programs.

