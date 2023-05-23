Mayor London Breed speaks at U.N. Plaza Board of Supervisors meeting

Mayor London Breed speaks at a special Board of Supervisors meeting at U.N. Plaza on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The City’s top lawmaker wants San Francisco to treat fentanyl dealing in U.N. Plaza as it did the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a chaotic meeting interrupted by hecklers, Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin pushed Mayor London Breed on Tuesday to formally establish a multi-agency command center to shut down open-air drug dealing in and around U.N. Plaza.

SFPD arrests alleged brick thrower at Board of Supervisors meeting

A person was arrested for tossing a brick in the direction of the stage following the special Board of Supervisors meeting in U.N. Plaza on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

