The City’s top lawmaker wants San Francisco to treat fentanyl dealing in U.N. Plaza as it did the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a chaotic meeting interrupted by hecklers, Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin pushed Mayor London Breed on Tuesday to formally establish a multi-agency command center to shut down open-air drug dealing in and around U.N. Plaza.
Breed welcomed collaboration and invited Peskin to join the administration’s efforts, but balked at his call to stand up Emergency Operations Center, which would centralize resources from agencies like the Department of Health, California Highway Patrol, San Francisco Police Department and District Attorney’s Office.
Peskin said he wants to see those agencies work together on a daily basis, and under one umbrella.
Breed assured Peskin that The City is marshaling resources, but said she has no authority over the state and federal governments. She did, however, note that she had a meeting yesterday that included House Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott.
“Everyone is focused on this very important issue,” Breed said.
Unable to meaningfully assuage residents’ concerns about public safety and the opioid epidemic, Breed and supervisors have instead traded barbs in recent months. Breed blasted supervisors in March for holding up a $25 million police overtime package, which the board ultimately approved.
Now, supervisors are going after Breed, loudly questioning her administration’s direction of resources in response to a persistent opioid crisis.
“We cannot continue to blame the lack of enforcement on funding,” Peskin wrote in a letter to Breed on Monday. “I am proud that this Board of Supervisors has approved an SF Police Department budget that has increased the baseline by more than $50 million (this fiscal year).”
The back-and-forth between Peskin and Breed, which amounted to a stream of criticism shrouded in pledges of “collaboration,” came during the mayor’s monthly appearance before the Board of Supervisors. Although the appearance was regular, its setting was not.
Under Peskin’s lead, supervisors spent what he said was $4,650 to set up the meeting in U.N. Plaza — the confluence of open air drug markets, government-owned buildings and struggling businesses.
Before Breed could answer Peskin’s question, the meeting was swiftly shut down and moved back inside nearby City Hall as perturbed protestors shouted over Breed and Peskin.
As officials scuttled to City Hall, one person threw a brick toward the makeshift stage in U.N. Plaza. The Examiner witnessed the person being taken into custody. No one was injured, Peskin said later.
Tuesday’s theatrics came fewer than two years after Breed famously declared an end to the “bullsh— that has destroyed our city” and won supervisors’ support to declare a statement of emergency in the long-troubled Tenderloin District.
The fentanyl scourge has continued unabated in 2023.
An unprecedented number of people died of accidental drug overdoses in the first third of 2023, according to the most recent preliminary data released by the medical examiner’s office.
It’s a crisis that has lasted at least three years — as Breed often notes, fentanyl has killed more San Franciscans than COVID-19 — but one which The City has failed to coherently address or stem.
On Tuesday, she challenged supervisors to approve the public safety spending in her upcoming budget proposal without revision. She extolled The City’s expansion of treatment options in recent years, but pledged to pursue a more aggressive, law enforcement-based approach to the chronic issues playing out on San Francisco’s streets.
“Compassion is killing people,” Breed said.
The San Francisco Standard reported Tuesday that The City is planning to launch a new program to enforce public intoxication laws.
Though it reached a fever pitch on Tuesday, The City has struggled with opioid use and dealing for years.
Under Breed’s direction, The City quickly opened the Tenderloin Linkage Center last January with the intent of providing people experiencing homelessness and addiction a range of services. It included offerings as simple as a shower, but as permanently impactful as connections to housing or drug treatment.
Although it wasn’t publicly proposed as one, the Tenderloin Center, as it became known, also became a safe consumption site. Such facilities offer people experiencing addiction a place to safely use drugs under the watch of a professional trained in overdose reversal.
Critics blasted The Tenderloin Center for having a low rate of success at connecting its guests to treatment and other services, noting the word “linkage” was even dropped from its title.
In the weeks before the closure, The City released an overdose prevention plan that called for an expansion of medication-assisted treatment for addiction and broad distribution of naloxone, among other things.
It also called for “wellness hubs” that would act in many ways as smaller, scattered versions of the Tenderloin Center. The City has yet to publicly propose any locations for new wellness hubs months after the plan was first announced.
In the Tenderloin Center’s absence, advocates have pushed to open a new supervised consumption site, which they believe would help slow the rate of fatal drug overdoses in San Francisco. The Tenderloin Center reversed 333 overdoses during its less than one year in operation, and no one died from an overdose within the facility.
Breed has said that The City will allow a nonprofit to open a safe consumption site in San Francisco but, following the guidance of City Attorney David Chiu, does not believe The City can directly fund such a program. Without a reliable public funding source, nonprofits interested in running such sites have yet to do so.
Meanwhile, The City has pledged to take a more direct and aggressive approach to law enforcement. Breed welcomed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent commitment to provide San Francisco with additional resources from the California National Guard and California Highway Patrol to help disrupt fentanyl dealing.