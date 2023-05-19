Mayor London Breed and the Board of Supervisors will discuss The City's response to the opioid crisis at its epicenter.
Maybe.
In an unorthodox meeting organized by San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin, Breed is set to field questions Tuesday at United Nations Plaza on how The City is coordinating public safety resources in response to an alarming rise in drug overdose deaths.
The agenda for Tuesday's regular Board of Supervisors meeting calls for a "special off-site meeting," beginning at 2 p.m., at United Nations (U.N.) Plaza on McAllister Street. After Breed addresses Supervisors, the meeting will be recessed and supervisors will reconvene in City Hall for their usual session.
"I have been very clear that I want to focus this government's attention on our hotspots, and to anyone who thinks this is political theater, they should buy season tickets, because we're not going to stop doing this until the plaza is clean and every neighborhood is safe," Peskin told The Examiner.
Breed's office told The Examiner on Friday that it was notified of the plan this week, but did not say whether or not she will definitely attend.
"The mayor is having conversations about public safety every day with residents, businesses, city leaders and partners, and she's very comfortable having these discussions," Parisa Safarzadeh, a spokesperson for Breed, told The Examiner.
The City's executive and legislative branches have increasingly attempted to shift blame onto one another for the public safety issues that have dominated San Francisco politics in recent years.
Peskin abruptly put Breed "on notice" last month that he planned to force Breed to answer questions about the opioid crisis at UN Plaza, which has become a stark example of The City's struggles.
Ex // Top Stories
It remains unclear what Diamondbacks pitchers have against birds
In a return to his hometown, ZHU will finish his latest album live at Grace Cathedral this weekend — without blue light beams
Laguna Honda won another last-minute extension of its deadline to involuntarily transfer patients on Thursday
"This is a challenge with many causes, and San Franciscans need to know how the mayor plans to bring the many resources she — and she alone — can deploy," Peskin said at the time.
His plan immediately sparked logistical questions.
Peskin assured The Examiner — as he was literally walking to the site to wrap up planning on Friday — that such issues would be addressed. SFGovTV will broadcast the meeting, and security would be handled via existing resources.
The total cost, he said, would be $4,650 — a price tag he believes is well worth it.
The City Charter requires the mayor to attend one regularly-scheduled meeting of the Board of Supervisors per month and "discuss eligible topics submitted from the Supervisors." In practice, the monthly sessions are rote, with Breed reading from a script in response to questions submitted by supervisors ahead of time.
The charter does not specify where the mayor's monthly appearance must take place.
Peskin said that while the location is different, the format of the mayor's appearance will be the same.
San Francisco has been unable to curb the fentanyl crisis and is on pace for an unprecedented number of drug overdose deaths this year, according to the most recently available data from the Medical Examiner's Office.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last month that he would deploy resources from the California National Guard and California Highway Patrol to help disrupt fentanyl dealing in San Francisco — a move Breed welcomed at a press conference that Peskin attended.