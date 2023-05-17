Golden Gate Park‘s Stow Lake is named after an unapologetic antisemite — but it might not be for long.
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is calling on the Recreation and Park Commission to reconsider the name of Stow Lake, kicking off a monthslong review process that will include ample opportunity for public feedback and brainstorming.
The lake is named after William W. Stow, who served as speaker of the State Assembly in the mid-19th century. As an elected and prominent leader, he did not hold back from expressing his disdain for Jewish people.
“I have no sympathy with the Jews, and would it were in my power to enforce a regulation that would eliminate them from not only our county but from the entire state,” the resolution adopted by supervisors quotes Stow saying in 1855. “I am for a Jew tax that is so high that (Jews) would not be able to operate any more shops. They are a class of people here only to make money and who leave the country as soon as they make money.”
Now, more than a century later, city leaders are reconsidering whether it’s appropriate to have a man-made lake honoring an unabashed bigot. According to the resolution, he also harbored anti-immigrant sentiments.
Stow represented Santa Cruz County in the Assembly, but moved to San Francisco after leaving the vaunted confines of the State Capitol. He eventually served on the Recreation and Park Commission and helped solicit money to construct Stow Lake, the waters of which form a ring around Strawberry Hill.
The resolution was sponsored by Supervisor Myrna Melgar, whose district includes the section of Golden Gate Park where Stow Lake sits. It was adopted unanimously by supervisors on Tuesday and calls for the lake, adjacent boathouse, and road that rings the lake to be renamed in a way “that reflects San Francisco’s expressed values of celebrating diversity.”
Ex // Top Stories
After a weeklong strike, classes at The Town's public schools resumed on Tuesday
It is the first footage of the high-profile shooting from April 27 to be made public
Users in San Francisco have a new way of keeping tabs on their favorite artists
The board heard impassioned testimony during a committee meeting last week from those who want Stow’s name gone from the Golden Gate Park gem.
“Given the times that we’re in, I believe this will sense a very clear message that that kind of hatred and bigotry have no home in our city. Not now, not ever,” said Steve Miller, a Jewish San Franciscan who called for the name change.
The supervisors’ resolution notes that the details of how the lake came to be named after Stow have been lost to history, but that it was common at the time to name landmarks after people who helped raise the funds to construct them.
The process to rename the lake has only just begun.
The Recreation and Park Commission’s process for renaming requires that there be three public meetings held to discuss the issue.
Melgar explained last week that the meetings will serve two purposes — to garner feedback on whether the name should be changed at all, but also to see what alternative names might be preferable. She outlined plans for both in-person and virtual meetings.