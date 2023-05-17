Two people paddle in a boat along with a pair of geese and their gosling at Stow Lake

Two people paddle in a boat along with a pair of geese and their gosling at Stow Lake in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Golden Gate Park‘s Stow Lake is named after an unapologetic antisemite — but it might not be for long.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is calling on the Recreation and Park Commission to reconsider the name of Stow Lake, kicking off a monthslong review process that will include ample opportunity for public feedback and brainstorming.

Ex // Top Stories

ashanks@sfexaminer.com