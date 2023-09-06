Legislators failed to agree Tuesday on a resolution retroactively recognizing Aug. 31 as "Overdose Awareness Day," demonstrating the glaring rifts between San Francisco leaders on how best to respond to the drug crisis.
On its face, the resolution was a straightforward acknowledgment of the scourge fentanyl has wrought upon San Francisco, which has seen deadly overdoses in record numbers this year.
But the Board of Supervisors sparred over the legislation's explicit call to open overdose prevention centers, which would be operated by city-endorsed nonprofits and provide a place where people could safely use drugs.
The debate shows that support for a key harm-reduction strategy long endorsed by City leaders might be waning, even as they claim otherwise, as is their faith in The City's own Department of Public Health.
"There are some of us on this board who are not convinced that the experts in the Department of Public Health actually have this completely right," Supervisor Rafael Mandelman said.
Overdose prevention centers remain illegal under federal and state law, but key city leaders — including Mayor London Breed and City Attorney David Chiu — have backed the model used in New York City. There, the city provides support for, but does not directly fund, overdose prevention centers run by a private nonprofit.
Despite their stated support, The City has failed to marshal resources and establish a hub that could house an overdose prevention center, which is also commonly referred to as a safe consumption site or safe injection site.
Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who has led the charge for overdose prevention centers, laid out the catch-22 in which potential operators have found themselves. The City has said it plans to open "wellness hubs" that include overdose prevention services, but has yet to do so.
Until The City provides such a physical space, these nonprofits have no infrastructure under which to offer their services, which include reversing overdoses by treating users with oxygen or, in more severe cases, naloxone.
Ronen criticized Supervisor Matt Dorsey for advocating last month that The City divert $18.9 million earmarked for wellness hubs — which would include a privately operated safe consumption center — into drug treatment services offered to people jailed on drug-related charges. Dorsey's letter came as The City places a renewed emphasis on arresting people who use drugs in public.
"You're basically saying we will not offer these life-saving services to people that are dying — three people a day now, not two, because we're set to break records," Ronen said.
Dorsey declared his support of safe injection sites, but argued that "the inability of our city and its partners to assume the legal risks" of operating a safe consumption site "diminishes the value" of opening the wellness hubs at all.
"It makes no sense to me that we would fund and staff limited services for voluntary drop-ins by drug users at a time when we have an involuntary population of drug users in custody whose illegal conduct suggests a far more acute need for the life-saving care and overdose prevention services we could offer," Dorsey said.
Ronen defended public health leaders, instead turning the blame on city leaders for the absence of progress.
"Every time you talk to DPH, they don't know what their mandate is … they're paralyzed, they're absolutely paralyzed," Ronen said. "The first thing that needs to happen is a clear mandate from the mayor, 'Open these.' "
The City operated a de facto overdose prevention center within the Tenderloin Center, which was open for about a year in 2022 in U.N. Plaza. It received pushback and criticism because it was not originally marketed as a safe consumption site, but rather a place where people experiencing homelessness and addiction would be linked to services. (The facility's name was originally the Tenderloin Linkage Center, but "linkage" was later struck from its title.)
While its record on connecting people to treatment and services was widely pilloried, the center was perfect when it came to preventing overdoses. No one died while using drugs in the center.
Since the center closed last December, The City has not offered safe consumption services anywhere.
Ronen is pushing for the Tenderloin, SoMa, and Mission neighborhoods to each receive a wellness hub. Ronen said she and the mayor's office agreed that The City must open three wellness hubs at once so as to not overburden any one neighborhood with demand.
The resolution was deferred for a week, which under the board's rules would allow it to be passed without the unanimous vote that would have been required on Tuesday.