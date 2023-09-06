District 9 Supervisor Hilary Ronen

District 9 Supervisor, Hilary Rosen, pictured above during a Board of Supervisors meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, and colleagues' sparring about a simple resolution on Tuesday revealed a rift among San Francisco leaders over The City's drug overdose response. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Legislators failed to agree Tuesday on a resolution retroactively recognizing Aug. 31 as "Overdose Awareness Day," demonstrating the glaring rifts between San Francisco leaders on how best to respond to the drug crisis.

On its face, the resolution was a straightforward acknowledgment of the scourge fentanyl has wrought upon San Francisco, which has seen deadly overdoses in record numbers this year.

