A protestor detained by police after they tried throwing an object at the stage after Mayor London Breed left the outdoor Board of Supervisors meeting addressing the public drug crisis at UN Plaza in San Francisco on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. 

Though it quickly devolved into shouting and violence, San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin is standing behind his decision to host a special meeting at U.N. Plaza on Tuesday.

In a statement issued in the hours after everything fell apart, Peskin made clear that he will continue to pressure Mayor London Breed to better coordinate an answer to The City's vexing fentanyl crisis.

