San Francisco pours more than $1 billion into nonprofits, which in turn deliver a dizzying array of social services to city residents.
But are those organizations doing a good job?
A new bill introduced by Supervisor Catherine Stefani aims to at least help begin to answer that question.
The legislation would embolden the Controller’s Office to take a deeper role in monitoring the operations of city-funded nonprofits, as well as establishing clear metrics by which to judge their performance.
If approved, Stefani’s bill would direct the Controller to conduct an annual review to ensure city departments are adequately monitoring their nonprofit contracts.
“Until now, The City’s lack of uniform guidelines … has far too often resulted in waste, redundancy, and abuse,” Stefani said during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
The legislation comes as San Francisco nonprofits continue to be rocked by scandals.
Last November, an audit of Bayview-based homeless services provider United Council of Human Services found that its staff offered shelter beds to family and friends while wrongly charging others for it.
Stefani first announced plans to draft the legislation nearly a year ago, following a Controller’s Office report that honed in on The City’s approach to overseeing the nonprofits it funds.
“This legislation outlines meaningful, practical steps we can take as a government to improve the quality of safety-net services and the consistency of The City’s oversight of them,” Controller Ben Rosenfield said in a statement. “The Controller’s Office looks forward to driving this important work and making progress on the issues we and others have highlighted.”
The constellation of nonprofits, city departments, and contracts between them is crowded.
According to Stefani, The City provides $1.7 billion in funding to more than 600 nonprofits.
Stefani expressed hope Tuesday that establishing consistent standards across citywide would also benefit nonprofits. Stefani noted that, during the hearing earlier this year, a nonprofit detailed how it received more than two dozen site visits from City employees because it holds several different city contracts.
“This review of contracting policies is long overdue and will make it easier for nonprofits to do business with the City,” Debbi Lerman, director of the San Francisco Human Services Network, said in a statement. “By streamlining and standardizing administrative processes, this legislation will help nonprofits maximize their time and resources for meaningful, clearly defined service outcomes while maintaining strong accountability measures.”