District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani

District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani said Tuesday that "The City's lack of uniform guidelines" for nonprofits "has far too often resulted in waste, redundancy, and abuse." 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco pours more than $1 billion into nonprofits, which in turn deliver a dizzying array of social services to city residents.

But are those organizations doing a good job?

