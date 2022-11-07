June Primary voting

Voting at San Francisco City Hall as seen on Monday, June 6, 2022. Fewer Bay Area voters identify it as a threat to American democracy than their statewide peers in a new poll. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Amid overwhelming evidence illegal voting is rare, not nearly pervasive enough to sway elections and persistent false claims to the contrary, fewer Bay Area voters identify it as a threat to American democracy than their statewide peers in a new poll.

The UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies Poll asked registered voters a number of questions late last month about the state of U.S. democracy, including the potential dangers it faces, ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags

Recommended for you

You May Also Like