The court order limiting The City’s ability to sweep homeless encampments is working its way further up the judicial system next week.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments Wednesday in The City’s objection to a lower court’s injunction that temporarily prohibits San Francisco from enforcing a slate of laws against camping on public property.
U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu ruled late last year that The City failed to meet its own policies that require it to offer shelter when clearing homeless encampments. She highlighted The City’s massive deficit of temporary shelter beds compared to its homeless population.
The dispute’s ascension to the Court of Appeals marks an important next phase in the ongoing legal battle over cities’ ability to rein in street homelessness via law enforcement. Though it will not likely issue an immediate decision, the Appeals court’s ruling may eventually provide answers to questions The City felt were left open-ended by the lower court.
Since it was handed down, city officials have complained that Ryu’s ruling is inscrutable, impractical, and impossible to comply with. Advocates for the homeless have countered that The City is still failing to meet its obligations to the homeless, despite the court’s order.
The City has pushed Ryu to clarify or alter her ruling, which she has declined to do, leaving it in an enforcement limbo. Its employees can direct people to move if they are blocking a sidewalk, and can ask them to move temporarily to allow for street cleaning. However, The City is not allowed to threaten people with arrest or citation for a list of violations that include camping on public property.
Now the dispute heads to the 9th Circuit, which is the same court that decided Martin v Boise, the key 2019 ruling that reframed how cities handle homelessness. There are several questions it must answer. If The City can’t enforce laws against the “involuntarily homeless,” how should it define “involuntarily?” And do the eighth amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment in the U.S. Constitution apply to a group of people, or just an individual?
The legal saga began last year when several homeless people, backed by advocacy organizations, filed a lawsuit against The City last year alleging that its homeless sweeps violated their constitutional rights.
Ex // Top Stories
A weeklong summit will feature President Joe Biden and dozens of other world leaders, and there are a lot of details to get right
Irish Hill is easy to miss. The little serpentinite outcropping is tucked away at the end of a parking lot
Kendrick Lamar, the Foo Fighters, Maggie Rogers and dozens of other performers enraptured attendees at the annual San Francisco show
“We are suing the city on constitutional grounds for their persistent horrific practice of stealing unhoused people’s property and criminalizing them for having no home,” the Coalition on Homelessness wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Aug. 17. “Our hope for this lawsuit is a transformation of the city's street response.”
The City, meanwhile, has maintained that it has spent billions of dollars on expanding homelessness services in recent years, and uses a “services-first approach” to clearing encampments.
“The injunction has put The City in an impossible situation, straining the City’s ability to meet practical and legal obligations,” City Attorney David Chiu’s office wrote in a statement last week. “It also creates absurd results, such as leaving The City unclear about whether it can enforce laws against those who refuse shelter or have shelter beds but choose to maintain tents on the street.”
The injunction was again thrust into the spotlight earlier this month when a fire quickly consumed a large under-construction housing project at the intersection of Octavia and Oak Streets.
Although the cause of the fire has yet to be announced by officials, many pointed to the prevalence of nearby encampments and prior fires as evidence that the blaze may have been tied to homelessness.
Though she stressed the fire’s source remained under investigation, Mayor London Breed pointed to the injunction in her response to neighbors’ anger the following day.
Earlier this month, The City rejected a public offer from homeless advocates to enter into settlement negotiations. Chiu called the proposal a “political stunt,” and noted the two sides had entered into negotiations earlier this year that stalled.