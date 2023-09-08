Cruise and Waymo have spent millions of dollars lobbying state leaders for the go-ahead to expand their operations in California, but the autonomous-vehicle companies have taken different approaches to working with The City.
Lobbyists plied the California Public Utilities Commission with safety promises before it voted last month to allow both companies to grow their fleets and charge riders, but the companies have been less aggressive when working at the local level.
It’s local officials who have been the most critical of autonomous vehicles, and who are largely responsible for the daily challenges of integrating a brand-new technology into an already complex transportation infrastructure.
While Waymo hired two lobbyists with experience in city government to work with San Francisco transit and public safety officials this summer, Cruise lobbyists have been quiet since the start of the year. Cruise hasn’t reported any official lobbying of city officials since January, though it maintains it is in close contact with city leaders.
Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin lamented the frequency with which former City Hall staffers — including two of his own — become registered lobbyists. But when it comes to Waymo, Peskin said the lobbying shows the company has at least made an effort to engage with local officials in a way that Cruise hasn’t.
Though it became omnipresent at community events, the company failed to have productive meetings with transportation leaders in San Francisco, Peskin alleged.
“When you say things like ‘we would like data on when your cars are immobilized, do cars hear sirens, would you be willing to geofence certain areas’...the answer was ‘we’ll get back to you,’” Peskin said.
In its August presentation to the CPUC, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency noted that Cruise “does not disclose the duration of unexpected stops.” In response to questions from The Examiner, the agency declined to say whether meetings with one company have been more productive than with the other, but said its conversations with industry leaders “have focused on street safety issues.”
“Recent conversations have focused specifically on how DMV and CPUC permittees can reduce the frequency and impacts of driverless AV operations that interfere with emergency response operations,” SFMTA spokesperson Stephen Chun wrote in an email to The Examiner.
Cruise claims it is readily accessible to San Francisco officials, including Peskin, to discuss its activity in The City. It has also met with neighborhood associations, community centers, accessibility advocacy groups, and others, spokesperson Hannah Lindow said.
Ex // Top Stories
The group has been working to form a five-year business plan, and its members have been training on how to speak to investors
The man locked himself inside a vehicle near Jefferson Square, setting in motion an hourslong standoff
If approved, Another Planet would also hold free concerts at the Embarcadero, Civic Center Plaza, and Union Square
Waymo defended its lobbying and argued it is not unusual for former public-sector employees to work as lobbyists for private companies — whether in San Francisco or elsewhere. It noted that it does not legally have to disclose its meetings with city officials, but does so anyway.
Cruise and Waymo have spent a combined $2 million on lobbying in Sacramento since 2021, the San Francisco Standard recently reported.
Both companies’ efforts appear to have been ineffective on the local level, as no prominent city official backed the autonomous-vehicle companies’ efforts prior to the CPUC vote.
“As the fire chief, I need both companies to come to the table to collaborate and solve the problems of first responder interference by their vehicles,” San Francisco Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson wrote in a statement to The Examiner. “We need their engineering team to work with our operations team.”
Local leaders like Nicholson did not have a vote on the CPUC, but they do have a platform. And the state has already shown a willingness to roll back autonomous vehicles.
Just days after the CPUC vote, the DMV and Cruise agreed to cut the company’s allowed fleet by 50% while two recent Cruise-involved crashes are investigated, including one involving a fire truck.
Cruise and Waymo continue to defend their safety records. The companies and their backers maintain that their autonomous technology already has a better safety record than human drivers. If as many occupants died in autonomous vehicles as they do in human-driven vehicles, they say, there would be an uproar.
Peskin says he doesn’t want to “put the genie back in the bottle,” but does demand accountability and hard numbers. He is just one member of a chorus of San Francisco officials who implored the CPUC to pause before allowing a broader rollout of autonomous vehicles.
“These are very real problems, and we have been saying to the CPUC and DMV, as these things roll out in San Francisco and across the state of California, we need to have sensible regulatory oversight to deal with these defects before they kill somebody and before they are deployed in massive numbers,” Peskin said.
Nicholson said the fire department is asking that the vehicles follow traffic laws and not impede emergency vehicles, and that the companies “ensure AVs do not impact our larger emergency incidents.”
“There are a lot of smart people in the AV industry and I believe this is all possible if we work together in good faith,” Nicholson said. “We met once in the past and the meetings were enlightening. The San Francisco Fire Department hopes both companies will return to the table and work on solutions to the problem of first responder interference.”