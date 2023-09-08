Driverless car lobby

Cruise and Waymo have spent millions of dollars lobbying state leaders for the go-ahead to expand their operations in California, but the autonomous-vehicle companies have taken different approaches to working with The City.

Lobbyists plied the California Public Utilities Commission with safety promises before it voted last month to allow both companies to grow their fleets and charge riders, but the companies have been less aggressive when working at the local level.

Waymo has deployed two lobbyists with roots in SF government to lobby city officials.

