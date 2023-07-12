Kenneth Blackmon speaking at the protest for his brother Sean Moore

Kenneth Blackmon, Sean Moore's brother, speaks at a protest in front of the Hall of Justice in San Francisco on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins confirmed to The Examiner last week her office would not move forwarding with charges against the police officer who shot Moore. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

A week before District Attorney Brooke Jenkins will formally move to dismiss voluntary manslaughter charges against San Francisco Police Officer Kenneth Cha in the shooting of Sean Moore, advocates for Moore and his family rallied against the decision on Wednesday outside of the Hall of Justice.

Cha shot Moore, an unarmed Black man, on his own doorstep in 2017. Moore died of his injuries in 2020, and former District Attorney Chesa Boudin filed charges against Cha the following year. Jenkins confirmed to The Examiner last week she would move to dismiss charges against Cha, with his court date scheduled for July 18.

Rebecca Young, lawyer representing Sean Moore’s family, speaking at the protest for Sean Moore

Rebecca Young, a lawyer representing Sean Moore’s family, speaks in front of the Hall of Justice in San Francisco on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. 

