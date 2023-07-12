A week before District Attorney Brooke Jenkins will formally move to dismiss voluntary manslaughter charges against San Francisco Police Officer Kenneth Cha in the shooting of Sean Moore, advocates for Moore and his family rallied against the decision on Wednesday outside of the Hall of Justice.
Cha shot Moore, an unarmed Black man, on his own doorstep in 2017. Moore died of his injuries in 2020, and former District Attorney Chesa Boudin filed charges against Cha the following year. Jenkins confirmed to The Examiner last week she would move to dismiss charges against Cha, with his court date scheduled for July 18.
Whether through signs or their own words, speakers and supporters promised to hold Jenkins, who is Black, and other San Francisco public officials accountable for what they consider a historic injustice toward Black and brown victims of police shootings.
“Police violence is ubiquitous in this country, in this state and this city. It's everywhere all the time. It raises the point of having a district attorney who has the courage, who has the strength and respect to families whose loved ones have been killed by police to try to bring a modicum of justice, said Yoel Haile, director of the criminal justice program at the ACLU of Northern California.
“We can never bring their loved ones back, but at the very least can make the attempt to hold cops accountable to try to ensure equal justice under the law,” he added.
Cha’s case was one of three Jenkins inherited — and subsequently declined to prosecute — involving a city police officer shooting a civilian from Boudin, her recalled predecessor.
In March, Jenkins moved to dismiss charges against former Officer Christopher Samayoa, who shot and killed Keita O’Neil in 2017. Two months later, she did the same in the case of Officer Christopher Flores, who shot and injured Jamaica Hampton in the Mission in 2019.
Although Boudin charged Cha in 2021, the case had languished in San Francisco’s court system since then amid ongoing delays.
On June 29, a day before Moore’s family said Assistant District Attorney Darby Williams informed them of Jenkins’ decision, a San Francisco judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for September.
“Why would they get our hopes up like that, just to snatch them away again the next day?” asked Kenneth Blackmon, Moore’s brother.
Rebecca Young, the prosecutor Boudin had initially assigned to Cha’s case who was later fired by Jenkins, viewed Jenkins’ decision as going back on her promises to champion victims’ rights.
“We cannot have a district attorney in San Francisco who promises during her campaign to hold police accountable and then does everything opposite of that promise in her first 12 months in office,” said Young.
Others at Wednesday’s rally shared that the Moore family’s plight is something that they’ve dealt with in their personal lives.
Geoffrea Morris, a co-founder of Black Wall Street, lived around the corner from Moore. Morris’ 16-year-old brother, an unarmed Black man, was shot and killed by San Pablo police in 2009. Nearly 14 years after her brother’s death, Morris believed that the lack of police prosecution illustrated a longstanding belief that Black people in the U.S. are disposable.
“The dismissal of the Sean Moore case is basically the abrupt end of Black Lives Matter in this city,” said Morris. “San Francisco does not care about Black lives.”
“It's always Black people not afforded due process. We can never be given the judge and the jury. Police and others always feel like we are not owed that,” she added. “We have been fighting since the beginning of this country to be treated like human beings and it's a sad day that we joined it today in San Francisco.”
With city elections taking place next November, Rev. Amos Brown called on those who gathered at the Hall of Justice’s steps to “put all hands on deck” and elect public servants who will act on values of justice, equality and fairness.
“Let's not just react, let's respond with a movement that will make sure that we have those who will guarantee and act upon the principle of one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,” said Brown, who also serves as the NAACP San Francisco branch’s president.