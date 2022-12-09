SFE-ConservatorshipsPresser

In light of a bomb threat against him, Scott Wiener’s spokesperson told The Examiner that he “does not publicly discuss his personal security measures.”

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

Officials are mum about any changes to California State Sen. Scott Wiener’s security after the San Francisco legislator was subject to a bomb threat earlier this week that echoed the homophobic rhetoric of far-right leaders who recently criticized him.

Wiener’s spokesperson told The Examiner that he “does not publicly discuss his personal security measures.”

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags

You May Also Like