Officials are mum about any changes to California State Sen. Scott Wiener’s security after the San Francisco legislator was subject to a bomb threat earlier this week that echoed the homophobic rhetoric of far-right leaders who recently criticized him.
Wiener’s spokesperson told The Examiner that he “does not publicly discuss his personal security measures.”
The San Francisco Police Department and the California Highway Patrol — which works alongside the state Senate sergeant-at-arms to provide security for lawmakers — said they also couldn’t comment on Wiener’s security.
It came five days after a person phoned Wiener and said he’ll “have something coming to you;” more than a month ago after a far-right extremist allegedly attacked San Francisco Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband in the couple’s home; and nearly six months after bomb-sniffing dogs were called to Wiener’s home due to another threat.
Wiener, who is Jewish and openly gay, was a focal point of right-wing ire in the leadup to both bomb threats against his home.
In June, he joked on Twitter that drag performers’ book readings should become a part of California’s state K-12 curriculum in response to conservatives’ outrage over those events. Days later, the threat’s writer seemingly alluded to the tweet and accused Wiener of “grooming” children, relying on the defamatory stereotype that LGBTQ adults are trying to make children become gay or transgender.
Last month, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called Wiener a “communist groomer” and made multiple false claims about his support for gender-affirming care for children. Days later, conservative activist and YouTuber Charlie Kirk falsely claimed that Wiener supported “freeing pedophiles” by mischaracterizing a bill he authored.
Wiener’s staff said the state senator will “remain present in the community and accessible to his constituents.”
“No amount of harassment and intimidation by right wing extremists will change that,” Catie Stewart, Wiener’s communications director, told The Examiner in an emailed statement.
Next month marks the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, and threats against lawmakers have remained a concern since thousands of then-President Donald Trump’s followers stormed the building in an effort to halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.
Law enforcement wouldn’t say whether that context, as well as this week’s threat, calls for heightened security for the state senator.
“We are precluded from releasing security measures” or police and investigative tactics, San Francisco Police Department Public Information Officer Robert Rueca told The Examiner in an email. The CHP, meanwhile, said it “does not comment on matters involving security or ongoing investigations.”