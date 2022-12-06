San Francisco police say a written bomb threat made Tuesday against state Sen. Scott Wiener's Castro District home that echoed the homophobic rhetoric of far-right leaders targeting him in recent weeks did "not have any merit."
The San Francisco Standard reported on Tuesday morning that it received a death threat against Wiener, who is openly gay. A person using the name Zamina Tataro said they had placed bombs at Wiener's home and planned to shoot up the senator's office.
Wiener said in a statement that the writer said "we will f---ing kill you," including his home address and calling him a "pedophile" and a "groomer." Both smears rely on false, defamatory tropes: That gay men are child molesters in the former's case, and that LGBTQ adults are trying to recruit children to become gay or transgender in the latter.
"The extreme homophobic and transphobic rhetoric that has escalated on social media and right-wing media outlets has real-world impacts," Wiener said in a statement. "It leads to harassment, stalking, threats and violence against our community. People are dying as a result. Responsible political leaders on the right must call it out and stop tolerating it."
Elon Musk epitomized social media experts' concerns with one tweet in the aftermath of the attack on Paul Pelosi
Tuesday's threat invoked the same language U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, and right-wing activist Charlie Kirk used to criticize Wiener in widely seen tweets last month.
Taylor Greene and Kirk falsely equated Wiener's support of gender-affirming care for transgender children as support for "mutilating children," and Kirk falsely claimed that Wiener's SB 145 indicates the senator supports "freeing pedophiles."
The 2020 bill enabled judges to decide whether a person convicted of statutory rape should be placed on the sex offender registry if the offense included anal or oral sex. Previously, offenders were automatically placed on the registry unless the offense involved vaginal sex.
Tuesday's threat wasn't the first requiring police to be called to Wiener's home this year, nor was it the first he attributed to Kirk's words. It also occurred less than a month after a person using the name Zamina Tataro claimed they had placed bombs at a Canadian high school due to a transgender teacher's attire.
Both threats invoked or alluded to Wiener's sexuality, while the latter mentioned Wiener's support of drag performers reading stories to children in public events. Libs of TikTok, a right-wing and anti-LGBTQ Twitter account, frequently highlighted these readings, leading to death threats against the performers and venues.
The same account also repeatedly criticized Boston Children's Hospital for its gender-affirming care of transgender children and teenagers, leading to numerous bomb threats since August. Some of those emails are linked to the name of the user who threatened Wiener on Tuesday morning.
Multiple emails to Oakville were sent from an account under the name of Zamina Tataro, the same name that the Standard reported had emailed Wiener. The San Francisco Police Department on Tuesday said the threats to Wiener are "under active investigation."
Not everyone is so outraged about John Arntz potentially losing his job. Those who have long pushed for The City to move to an open-source election system say it’s about time San Francisco explores its options.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.