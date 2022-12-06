Scott Wiener

San Francisco police are investigating a bomb threat made against California State Sen. Scott Wiener. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

San Francisco police say a written bomb threat made Tuesday against state Sen. Scott Wiener's Castro District home that echoed the homophobic rhetoric of far-right leaders targeting him in recent weeks did "not have any merit."

The San Francisco Standard reported on Tuesday morning that it received a death threat against Wiener, who is openly gay. A person using the name Zamina Tataro said they had placed bombs at Wiener's home and planned to shoot up the senator's office.

