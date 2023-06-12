A new proposal is testing elected leaders’ willingness to undertake a bold reparations plan amid economic uncertainty.
Supervisor Shamann Walton has pushed the Board of Supervisors to pull $50 million from city reserves to launch an Office of Reparations within The City’s Human Rights Commission.
His request — which Mayor London Breed has explicitly declined to endorse — comes as The City faces a budget deficit of nearly $800 million over the next two years.
On Friday, the Board of Supervisors’ budget committee discussed the proposal, but postponed a vote on whether or not to recommend it — even after Supervisor Shamann Walton offered to curtail the request from $50 million to $10 million.
Visibly disappointed, Walton voted “hell no” on Supervisor Connie Chan’s proposal to defer the issue to June 28.
If approved, Walton’s proposal would serve as a key first step in response to a draft report issued by The City’s African American Reparations Advisory Committee last December. After months of deliberation, the committee published a draft report that exhaustively enumerated the potential ways The City could begin to right historical wrongs.
Supervisors appear concerned that even if they appropriate the funding, Mayor London Breed could decline to spend it. Instead, supervisors believe the issue will be up to negotiation with the mayor’s office as the two branches of government finalize next year’s budget in the coming weeks.
That logic miffed Walton, who said the board doesn’t typically base its funding decisions on the mayor’s willingness to write the checks. He also pointed to a similarly sized public safety package — including $25 million for police overtime — proposed by Breed and passed by supervisors earlier this year.
“To not provide resources for the most underserved community in history will clearly be a demonstration of this city’s priorities,” Walton said. “We can not ignore what this city has done to further widen the wealth and social gaps that exist for Black San Francisco.”
Breed’s office told supervisors on Friday that her “priorities are to continue to advance the Dream Keeper Initiative.” The program, launched in 2021, aims to “improve outcomes for San Francisco’s diverse Black communities,” according to The City.
But Chan noted that the Black community sees reparations as a wholly separate issue. And Sheryl Davis, who heads The City’s Human Rights Commission, clarified that the Dream Keeper Initiative does not have “a caveat or carve out” specifying its programming is “only for Black people.”
Though supervisors unanimously backed reparations in concept earlier this year, they now face the much heavier challenge of actually committing the money for them.
Eric McDonnell, chair of the reparations committee, warned supervisors Friday not to “pathologize the Black community,” which he argued is well aware of The City’s fiscal constraints.
The $50 million proposal, McDonnell said, is “intended to anchor the commitment that each of you made verbally … through the establishment of an Office of Reparations and staffing that will allow us to operationalize the eligibility process and recommendations that have been made.”
Ex // Top Stories
A classic thought experiment and the Transamerica renovation help point the way through the challenge The City faces in luring people back downtown
It's the latest in a series of legal woes for the longtime news figure
Downplaying the dangers of wildfires is a risky strategy as climate change fuels more extreme weather, writes Marc Sandalow
McDonnell and the proposal’s supporters made clear they expect City leaders to back up the statements they made when approving the plan in March. Otherwise, McDonnell noted, “You relegate the hard work of the community and committee to stacks of prior reports which had recommendations but went nowhere.”
The committee’s report quickly received national scrutiny thanks to its suggestion of $5 million cash payments to every eligible adult. The proposed recipients would have to meet conditions that include identifying as Black or African American on public documents for at least a decade and meeting at least two additional criteria from a list of eight.
The committee’s leaders immediately and repeatedly made clear that the body was tasked with assigning a value to the harm caused by chattel slavery and centuries of racial oppression — dating back to when enslaved African Americans were brought to San Francisco to work in mines during the mid-19th century — and not to limit itself to what might be economically feasible for The City.
But the proposal could give some city leaders fiscal heartburn. Mayor London Breed’s recent budget proposal would already draw $172.3 million from city reserves over the next two years.
Even the most generous projections expect The City to remain mired in a post-pandemic economic malaise for several years, making each dollar in The City’s reserves important.
The creation of The Office of Reparations is the second of three “overall recommendations” made by the committee.
First, it recommended The City and County issue a “formal apology or past harms, and commit to making substantial ongoing, systemic and programmatic investments in Black communities to address historical harms.”
Separate from the Office of Reparations, the committee suggested creating a community-based, Reparations Stakeholder Authority (or something similar) that would independently track The City’s progress on reparations.
The Office of Reparations would track and implement The City’s reparations programs, which extend far beyond the cash payouts. Other concepts, for example, include incentivizing Black home ownership “within Black-led housing cooperatives by subsidizing purchases in cooperative communities,” and establishing grant programs to support Black entrepreneurs.
The two-year cost of the office itself would amount to $1.6 million, with the remaining $48.4 million set aside for programming overseen by the office’s staff.
A report authored by the supervisors’ Budget and Legislative Analyst noted that the $50 million is far short of what would be necessary to implement the reparations’ committee’s more than 100 recommendations. However, the funding could be used to pilot some programs.
In March, supervisors unanimously accepted the draft plan, which has yet to be finalized by the reparations committee. They did not, however, implement it, and did not commit any funds to actually paying for its recommendations.
Supervisor Rafael Mandelman acknowledged the $50 million is “pretty tiny compared to the scale of the obligation and the scale of what we need to do,” whether it be direct cash payments or other forms of reparations.
“Forty acres and a mule would have been much cheaper, but we didn’t do 40 acres and a mule,” Mandelman said. “The harm to Black people has continued and been aggravated, accelerated, and enhanced. It becomes a harder thing to fix the longer we go not fixing it.”