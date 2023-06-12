San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

A new proposal is testing elected leaders’ willingness to undertake a bold reparations plan amid economic uncertainty.

Supervisor Shamann Walton has pushed the Board of Supervisors to pull $50 million from city reserves to launch an Office of Reparations within The City’s Human Rights Commission.

Ex // Top Stories

ashanks@sfexaminer.com