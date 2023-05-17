825MarketWalgreens_18Oct2022-034.JPG

San Francisco reached a historic settlement with Walgreens over the company's role in exacerbating the opioid epidemic. 

Walgreens will pay San Francisco $230 million for its pharmacies’ role in facilitating the opioid epidemic.

The long-awaited settlement is the largest of its kind with a local government in the country, City Attorney David Chiu announced on Wednesday, and will help fund The City’s efforts to combat addiction and overdoses.

