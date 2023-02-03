With the its approval rating firmly in the red, what does the San Francisco Board of Supervisors plan to accomplish in 2023?
The Examiner asked each of the board's members what their priorities would be this year, and to list two policies or legislation the board can realistically adopt this year to address The City’s major challenges.
What The Examiner heard back was, in part, the sound of crickets.
Most of the 11-member board did not respond to The Examiner’s request. The five who did shared their priorities, which demonstrated the diverging ways they plan to address The City’s most pressing problems, including the opioid epidemic and concerns about public safety.
Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who represents The Mission District, is continuing her push to open overdose prevention sites in three San Francisco neighborhoods most acutely impacted by the opioid epidemic. Overdose prevention sites, also commonly known as supervised consumption sites or supervised injection sites, allow people to use drugs under the supervision of an employee trained in how to reverse an overdose.
Ronen will also push for the opening of a tiny cabin site for people experiencing homelessness in her district, as well as “making sure that street conditions around all temporary housing sites in my district are in perfect condition.”
“The aim is to accomplish both of these goals this year,” she told The Examiner.
Supervisor Catherine Stefani, whose district includes The Marina, will focus on police staffing, as well as nonprofit accountability and oversight in 2023.
“Our constituents want to feel safe and know that their taxpayer dollars are being spent wisely. They deserve nothing less,” she wrote in a statement to The Examiner.
Stefani announced last year that she would work with The City Attorney’s Office to draft new legislation that would “standardize and streamline existing processes and strengthen performance measurement and performance monitoring.”
The announcement came in the wake of a City Controller’s Office report that documented how City departments often don’t share information on nonprofit performance.
Supervisor Matt Dorsey, who represents Mission Bay and SoMa, is entering his first full year in office. He shares Stefani’s focus on increasing police staffing.
Dorsey introduced a resolution last month that would ask the Department of Human Resources to automatically match the hiring bonuses offered to police officers by other police departments in Northern California.
Dorsey will also continue work on San Francisco Recovers. That project began last year when Dorsey introduced a resolution asking City departments what they need to effectively combat the opioid epidemic.
Dorsey will also focus on implementing the recently adopted Housing Element, which establishes a plan to allow for 82,000 new units of housing in San Francisco.
Supervisor Myrna Melgar, whose district stretches from the Inner Sunset to Oceanview, is also looking at ways to implement the housing element.
Melgar introduced the Fair Housing Opportunity Act in January. If approved, the legislation would “make it easier for families in high-opportunity zones to expand their single family homes to three and even four units, while maintaining the height and design of the building consistent with its neighbors, preserving the neighborhood feel."
Melgar also wants to improve the Department of Building Inspection. The City’s long permit wait times are often cited as a source of frustration for housing developers and homeowners.
San Franciscans should not be burdened with overly bureaucratic processes when aiming to make their homes habitable and safe,” Melgar’s office wrote in a statement to The Examiner.
Like Stefani, Supervisor Ahsha Safai is directing scrutiny to city-funded nonprofits. Following through on work that began last year, Safai plans to implement Proposition C, which passed in November and creates a new homeless oversight commission and tasks the City Controller with auditing city-funded services related to homelessness.
“I am working to expand more abstinence-based treatment facilities, similar to the Therapeutic Recovery and Prevention Community that we opened in partnership with Adult Probation in 2021, as a part of a comprehensive plan that will help very sick people on the street come inside and get assistance with their addiction,” Safai told The Examiner in a statement. “We need to provide more venues for people to enter a community for abstinence-based and other forms of treatment and begin the process towards recovery.”
