Preston voter participation

Supervisor Dean Preston speaks at a rally outside City Hall on July 19 in support the Voter Participation Act, a proposed charter amendment he is sponsoring that would move city elections to even years in a bid to increase voter turnout.

 Adam Shanks/The Examiner

Supervisor Dean Preston has poured $50,000 of his own money behind a proposal to shift San Francisco elections to even years.

Preston has opened up his wallet in support of Proposition H, which would alter the election schedule of several top city positions to even years instead of odd. The proposal on November ballots would align The City with state and federal elections in a bid to increase voter turnout in key city elections.

