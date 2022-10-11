Supervisor Dean Preston speaks at a rally outside City Hall on July 19 in support the Voter Participation Act, a proposed charter amendment he is sponsoring that would move city elections to even years in a bid to increase voter turnout.
Supervisor Dean Preston has poured $50,000 of his own money behind a proposal to shift San Francisco elections to even years.
Preston has opened up his wallet in support of Proposition H, which would alter the election schedule of several top city positions to even years instead of odd. The proposal on November ballots would align The City with state and federal elections in a bid to increase voter turnout in key city elections.
Historically, even-year elections have drawn more people to the polls than those held in odd years.
Preston sponsored the legislation and is the most significant donor toward the effort, which has drawn no organized opposition, according to campaign finance disclosures filed with The City’s Ethics Commission.
“I think Prop. H is an extremely important measure to increase voter participation in local elections and I’m glad to be in a position to support it,” Preston wrote in a text message to The Examiner.
It’s not the first time Preston has dropped cash before ballots drop. In the 2018 elections, he donated $20,000 in support of Proposition C, a tax to fund homeless services, and $25,000 backing Proposition F, which funds legal representation for tenants facing eviction.
The second-highest donor to the committee supporting this year’s Proposition H, dubbed “Up the Vote, Yes on H,” is IFPTE, a union representing public sector employees. The union has put $40,000 behind Proposition H.
Preston made a $25,000 contribution to the committee on Sept. 2, and a second $25,000 contribution on Oct. 4.
Given his progressive ideology and thorny Twitter presence, Preston’s wealth has been the subject of speculation and fodder. According to the most recent financial disclosure filed with The City, Preston holds a combined $400,000 to $4 million in stock between Apple, IBM, Cisco Systems and Microsoft. The Alamo Square home owned by Preston and his wife is estimated by Redfin to be worth $3.5 million, the San Francisco Standard reported in July.
Preston and his colleagues on the Board of Supervisors are already elected in even years, but that is not the case for all city leaders. Proposition H would move the elections of the mayor, sheriff, district attorney, city attorney and treasurer to even years.
If approved by a majority of voters, the proposition would give those with an election currently scheduled for 2023 — including Mayor London Breed — an extra year in office and delay the election until 2024.
The concept has been criticized by Breed, who described it in an interview with KCBS Radio as a scheme by which progressives will have “more control and power of being able to get their people elected.” (Preston is a democratic socialist). Breed’s office has subsequently backed away from that assertion, but maintained the proposal was put forward without adequate public input.
Preston argues simply that, in a democracy, more voters weighing in on an election is good.
“We are way behind the times, so this is a pretty simple, straightforward change and the numbers are very clear. This will probably double — maybe even more — voter turnout,” Preston told The Examiner outside of a July rally in support of the proposal.
Los Angeles opted in 2015 to move to even-year elections and saw voter turnout in its City Council races rise from 11% in 2015 to 38% in 2020, the first year the change was in effect.
By canceling odd-year elections, The City would save an estimated $6.9 million in those years, according to an analysis of the proposal’s financial impact by the city Controller’s Office.
