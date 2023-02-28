People smoking drugs in the UN Plaza on the first day the Tenderloin Center is closed on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

People use drugs in U.N. Plaza after the Tenderloin Center closed. The area has been plagued by open-air drug use.

San Francisco has taken another step toward opening a sanctioned site for drug use — by getting out of its own way.

The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to undo a 2020 law that effectively, and unintentionally, would have prevented overdose prevention centers from operating within San Francisco’s borders.

