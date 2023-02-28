The original law was meant as a way to catalyze and regulate overdose prevention centers, also known safe consumption sites, where people can use drugs under the supervision of a professional trained in overdose reversal.
Supervisor Hillary Ronen hopes to glean insights and build a legal case to safely open and fund a supervised consumption site in San Francisco
But the 2020 law required any safe consumption program operator to obtain a license from The City’s Department of Health, which it cannot do until such programs are legalized under state law. A bill that would have allowed San Francisco to open a safe consumption site was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last year.
As a result, the Board of Supervisors passed legislation Tuesday that repeals the 2020 requirement, allowing The City to take a “look the other way” approach. No longer will the Department of Public Health need to issue a license to a safe consumption site.
“This legislation is part of our work to bring down the number of fatal overdoses and tackle the challenges driven by fentanyl head on,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “We will continue to work with our nonprofit partners who are trying to open overdose prevention sites, fully implement our health strategies to help those struggling with addiction in our streets, and work with law enforcement to close the open-air drug markets.”
The change is thought to pave a way forward for San Francisco to embrace the New York model. There, the city implicitly allows — but does not directly fund — two safe consumption sites operated by an independent nonprofit.
“Repealing this ordinance would eliminate a burdensome permitting structure to opening overdose prevention sites,” Supervisor Hillary Ronen said in a statement. “We need solutions to open-air drug use and chaotic conditions on the streets. Overdose prevention sites are a proven solution to these problems and save countless lives.”
Safe consumption sites have long operated elsewhere in the world, but remain illegal in the United States. Officials see them as a key component of the fight against the opioid epidemic in San Francisco, where nearly 2,000 people have died of opioid overdoses since 2020.