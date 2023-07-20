Dean Preston, Supervisor District 5, speaking at the Tenderloin Center closure protest

Supervisor Dean Preston, seen at City Hall during a Nov. 3 protest, has championed the creation of a public bank in San Francisco. 

City leaders are poised to accept a plan to create what could be the first municipally owned bank in the country.

The San Francisco Public Bank would be tapped to finance construction of low-income housing, fund initiatives to combat climate change, and support small businesses. It would provide low-interest financing and investment in projects with social benefit where traditional banks have fallen short.

