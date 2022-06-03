ELECTION 2022
Below are The San Francisco Examiner Editorial Board’s endorsements for Tuesday's primary election.
San Francisco ballot measures:
Yes on Proposition A, Muni Reliability and Street Safety Bond. Prop. A will allow San Francisco’s public transportation system to make critical upgrades to reduce wait times, repair aging systems and enhance street safety with new crosswalks and street signals. Making such investments is critical in a densely populated world-class city crisscrossed by various modes of public transport that make it easy to navigate without ever setting foot in a car.
Yes on Proposition B to reform the Building Inspection Commission. The reforms will increase accountability and transparency in a scandal-plagued department.
Yes on Proposition C to reform recall timelines and vacancy appointments. An open competition with a level playing field is always the best deal for voters. Prop. C is a smart reform that respects the right of voters to recall their leaders while also helping to protect our democracy from destructive and wasteful political games.
Yes on Proposition D to help crime victims and provide legal services for domestic violence victims. Despite San Francisco’s progressive politics, The City falls far short when it comes to helping victims of crime. Prop. D would establish the Office of Victim and Witness Rights to act as a clearinghouse for access to services designed to help crime victims navigate one of the toughest moments of their lives.
Yes on Proposition E to restrict behested payments solicited by city elected officials. Prop. E seeks to reform city government by creating fewer opportunities for moneyed interest to corrupt the process. It would do this by creating tighter restrictions on the practice of receiving behested payments, which are donations a public official can solicit to benefit public agencies or private organizations.
Yes on Proposition F to reform Recology’s corrupt waste management contract monopoly. Prop. F would restructure the Rate Board that oversees the city’s contracts with Recology and its subsidiaries, adding a ratepayer advocate to the mix. This measure would also give the Board of Supervisors the power to undo Recology’s monopoly on residential waste management in The City. These changes are necessary in light of Recology’s record over the past few years. Last year, the company admitted to stealing $95 million from residents by overcharging them through fraudulent rate hikes.
Yes on Proposition G to provide paid public health emergency leave to workers at companies with 100 workers or more. Given the toll COVID took on the health and safety of workers — and the very real possibility that such emergencies will become more frequent — guaranteed public health leave is a sensible reform.
No on Proposition H, the measure to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin.The recall campaign’s case against Boudin tends to be light on facts but heavy on anecdote, emotion and accusations that usually prove untrue.
City/County offices:
David Chiu for City Attorney. San Francisco lucked out when Chiu became The City’s chief legal representative. His long experience as a legislator, coupled with his track record of standing up for what’s right, make him the right candidate for the job.
Voter-nominated state/congressional offices:
Gavin Newsom for California governor. Voters strongly endorsed Newsom’s steady leadership in last year’s recall election. The only challenge for Newsom now is to make good on the ambitious promises he made when he ran under the slogan of “Courage for a Change” in 2018.
Eleni Kounalakis for Lieutenant Governor. She is the clear choice for California lieutenant governor.
Shirley Weber for Secretary of State. Weber faces six challengers on the ballot, but none can match her experience or gravitas.
Malia Cohen or Steve Glazer for Controller. Cohen and Glazer come to the race with strong records of public service that would serve Californians well.
Fiona Ma for Treasurer. She has served ably and competently as California state treasurer. Ma, whose elected career started on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, became treasurer after winning the office with more votes than any other treasurer candidate in history, becoming the first woman of color to serve in the position.
Rob Bonta for Attorney General. More than anyone else in the race, Bonta represents the future of crime fighting. He’s not afraid to prosecute felonies and seek prison terms when necessary, but he also understands that we can’t incarcerate our way to a safer society. He knows that smart criminal justice reforms, rather than police state gulags, are the best way to both reduce crime and increase public safety.
Insurance Commissioner. The Examiner is not endorsing in the primary.
Tony Thurmond for Superintendent of Public Instruction. Of the seven candidates running for California state superintendent of education, Thurmond is clearly the best candidate for the office. As the incumbent superintendent during the unprecedented COVID era, Thurmond has been a steady hand at the Department of Education, working with the governor's office to reopen California’s schools and distinguishing himself as a champion of educational opportunity for all.
Board of Equalization Member, District 2. The Examiner is not endorsing in the primary.
Alex Padilla for United States Senator. Padilla’s name appears twice on Tuesday's ballot. The first vote will elect him to finish the term he’s been serving since former Sen. Kamala Harris became vice president of the United States. The other vote will elect him to a full term in the U.S. Senate. Padilla has earned both votes. During his short time in Washington, he has distinguished himself as a senator who takes the job seriously, putting in the time and effort necessary to get things done.
Nancy Pelosi for United States Representative in Congress, District 11. Now more than ever, our nation needs Pelosi’s care and leadership, which are rooted in her deep faith.
United States Representative in Congress, District 15. The Examiner is not endorsing in the primary.
Matt Haney for State Assembly, District 17. As the District 6 representative on the Board of Supervisors, Haney has distinguished himself as a leader who is willing to confront tough issues. He also has proven himself to be someone who can get things done. This skill will be crucial in Sacramento, where building coalitions and moving legislation is the job.