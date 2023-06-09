California has found itself at the center of the latest conservative-led effort to ship a group of migrants to a Democratic state, and experts say this is yet another example of state and federal leaders using the most vulnerable people as “pawns” to accomplish political objectives.
“These are human beings we’re talking about,” Lisa Knox, legal director at the Oakland-based nonprofit California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice, told The Examiner. “They exist; they have lives; they have needs apart from the political ambitions that politicians have to further their agenda.”
Immigrants have long been used as a basis for political posturing throughout U.S. history, but it’s escalated in recent years, with Republican states sending dozens of groups of migrants to Democratic states as a symbolic rebuke of sanctuary policies. And advocates say the biggest casualties of the political fireworks are the immigrants right at the center of it, who still seem to get lost amid the agenda-setting.
Last weekend, two groups totaling almost 40 migrants originally from Texas were chartered to California from New Mexico. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who announced launched his presidential campaign last month and is scheduled to appear in Sacramento in just over a week — admitted he and other Florida officials were behind the operation.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, continuing a long public feud with DeSantis, called him a “sad, pathetic man,” and accused him of kidnapping. DeSantis responded by saying the politicians who attacked Trump’s “border security” efforts should deal with “some of the fruits of that.” Florida officials denied accusations that the migrants weren’t told where they were going and were deceived about job opportunities.
Advocates say immigrants — both those involved, and the thousands at the border hoping to enter the country every day — are left to suffer the consequences of this rhetorical war.
“My first reaction to the Sacramento situation was frustration and dismay that once again this issue is being politicized,” Knox said. “Instead of looking for real solutions and addressing the issue of migration, you see this political grandstanding — using immigrants as pawns.”
Knox argued that while Republicans are usually the perpetrators, both sides of the aisle have been guilty of using immigration as a political tool without accomplishing any meaningful reform.
Jess Farb has been an attorney at the Immigration Center for Women and Children’s Market Street office for more than two decades. She called the stunt a “dagger to the heart for all these immigration advocates that want to see change.”
“It’s such a shame because there’s definitely a lot of consensus once you get down to the nitty gritty, what’s needed to make changes to solve a lot of problems all at once,” she explained. “But nobody wants to do that because they’re creating political theater.”
{p dir=”ltr”}”You’re losing sight of the underlying problems,” she said. “You lose immigrants’ stories, where they’re coming from, how can we make that possible to create a home for folks who are fleeing violent situations, poverty, different issues. We lose sight of the plight of immigrants.”
Few details have been confirmed about the circumstances that preceded the groups of migrants who boarded the planes from New Mexico to Sacramento on June 2. California Attorney General Rob Bonta told ABC News on Monday that his ongoing investigation indicated that the migrants were misled and promised they would be getting jobs if they got on the plane.
Instead, he said they were “dumped and deserted.”
Gabby Trejo, executive director of Sacramento Area Congregations Together, the group working directly with the migrants who were dropped off outside a Sacramento church, told reporters the migrants were ”lied to and deceived.”
That echoes similar accusations DeSantis faced when Florida shipped almost 50 people from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in September. Multiple lawyers and politicians said the migrants were lured under similar false pretenses to the wealthy Massachusetts island.
A spokesperson for the Florida Division of Emergency Management told multiple outlets the migrants sent to Sacramento boarded the private plane voluntarily.
Farb said the theme of deception is nothing new throughout the history of the immigration process. For many people trying to enter the U.S., the journey involves “traumatic and stressful” layers of fraudulence, from the likes of coyotes — immigrant smugglers — and border officials.
“To add on this layer of being deceived by U.S. government officials, it’s this extra layer of harm that’s completely unnecessary,” she explained. “Now you can’t trust anyone.”
Knox specializes in supporting individuals in immigration detention centers in California. She said she has seen deception in action, when asylum seekers detained at the border are given info that’s misleading or even “outright false.”
“It’s new to see deceit supported on the state level by the governor,” she said. “But it’s sadly nothing new and it’s really pervasive throughout the system.”
“It’s ironic because there’s so much emphasis placed on honesty throughout the process. They could be denied asylum for being denied the truth about very small things. The system places such a burden for migrants to be honest, when the system itself has no problem deceiving them,” she added.
Knox said she hopes journalists and media can look “behind the grandstanding” and not let DeSantis, or other conservatives championing the flights, create and frame the story.
“This is not actually about helping migrants. There are a million other ways that you and I could think of other than putting them on a plane to California,” she said. “Politicians should be looking for ways to welcome and support migrants on federal and state level. I hope California will do that with this group of individuals.”