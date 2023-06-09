Election 2024 DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Republican presidential candidate, said he and other state officials were responsible for sending two groups of migrants to California last weekend.

California has found itself at the center of the latest conservative-led effort to ship a group of migrants to a Democratic state, and experts say this is yet another example of state and federal leaders using the most vulnerable people as “pawns” to accomplish political objectives.

“These are human beings we’re talking about,” Lisa Knox, legal director at the Oakland-based nonprofit California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice, told The Examiner. “They exist; they have lives; they have needs apart from the political ambitions that politicians have to further their agenda.”

