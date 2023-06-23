Election 2024 DeSantis

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an annual Basque Fry at the Corley Ranch in Gardnerville, Nev., Saturday, June 17, 2023. 

 AP Photo/Andy Barron

The symbol of San Francisco's decline under "leftist" leadership to Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis was a street corner just blocks away from boutique hotels, national pizza chains and one of The City's trendiest restaurants.

DeSantis posted a video to Twitter on Tuesday from the corner of Geary and Hyde streets, in front of a wall scrawled with graffiti and litter strewn about. Across the road, a mixed-use building home to a hair salon and a pho restaurant can be seen in the background. 

Ex // Top Stories

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite