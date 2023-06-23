The symbol of San Francisco's decline under "leftist" leadership to Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis was a street corner just blocks away from boutique hotels, national pizza chains and one of The City's trendiest restaurants.
The symbol of San Francisco's decline under "leftist" leadership to Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis was a street corner blocks away from boutique hotels, national pizza chains and one of The City's trendiest restaurants.
DeSantis posted a video to Twitter on Tuesday from the corner of Geary and Hyde streets, in front of a wall tagged with graffiti and litter strewn about. Across the street in the background, you can see a mixed-use building home to a hair salon and a pho restaurant.
The Florida governor said he had "seen so much riff-raff running around" in a clip filmed around the corner from Liholiho Yacht Club, the acclaimed Sutter Street eatery that lists a $62 ribeye steak on its sample menu.
"Gov. DeSantis' publicity stunt is a pathetic attempt to exploit the real challenges facing our City and the rest of urban America for political gain," San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston, the democratic socialist whose district includes the location of the Republican's video, said in a statement to The Examiner.
DeSantis visited the Bay Area earlier this week, attending a fundraiser in wealthy Woodside on Monday night. His trip to the region included a visit to San Francisco's Tenderloin, where he stood hundreds of feet away from a Domino's Pizza and 0.2 miles from a Papa Johns to say that San Francisco had "really collapsed because of leftist policies."
The governor's campaign team framed a tagged building at 801 Geary St. over his right shoulder, days after a nearby resident filed a 311 complaint for graffiti there. There's also an outstanding planning department complaint at 547 Hyde St., which is part of the same parcel, for changing windows over a store without obtaining a permit.
Within the last month, according to The City's data, residents also filed complaints for graffiti at nearby 525 and 555 Hyde St., as well as a garbage can needing repair at 601 Hyde St.
Downtown and the Tenderloin, the border of which is where DeSantis filmed, face significant challenges. Both neighborhoods have become shorthand to refer to, among other things, San Francisco's housing and homelessness crises, its deadly opioid epidemic and rising office vacancies.
To criticize San Francisco for some of those problems during his trip to the Bay Area, DeSantis filmed at an intersection within a handful of blocks of multiple Union Square hotels charging at least $150 a night for a room on the day of publication.
Asked how she felt about San Francisco's challenges becoming political fodder, Mayor London Breed said Thursday at the Bloomberg Technology Summit "people are choosing to jump on a bandwagon and be critical of what's happening" in The City without "understanding what this city really is about" thanks to a snapshot, rather than the full picture.
"Yes, we have problems. Yes, there are certain parts of The City … that continue to struggle and continue to be very frustrating to deal with," Breed, a moderate who endorsed Michael Bloomberg in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, said. "But ultimately, it is important for us, especially people who are part of the fabric of San Francisco, to be a part of the solution."
