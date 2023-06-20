A little more than a year after calling San Francisco "a dumpster fire," Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis held a fundraiser in a wealthy town 40 miles south of The City.
The Florida governor visited Woodside, which President Joe Biden won by nearly 50 percentage points in 2020, on Monday just hours after stopping in Sacramento for a $3,300-a-plate fundraiser. DeSantis announced less than a month ago he would seek the Republican nomination, and the June 30 quarterly filing deadline will provide the first indication of how much money his campaign committee has actually raised.
Biden held a fundraiser in nearby Atherton on Monday as part of his multi-day visit to the Bay Area.
DeSantis, whose state government flew migrants to California at taxpayers' expense earlier this month, has not shied away from criticizing the Golden State and The City in the past.
Speaking at an event last April and pointing to what he said was the experience of Austin, Texas, DeSantis claimed that he thought there was "a class of voters who would come to Florida and ... continue to vote the same way" if they moved from California.
"Those employees would vote the exact same way they voted that turned San Francisco into the dumpster fire that it is," DeSantis said at the time.
Despite California's reputation as a given for Democrats in statewide and national elections, the state is a considerable source of funds for national Republican candidates.
Former President Donald Trump raised more than $70 million from state residents in the 2016 and '20 elections, for instance, more than any other state. Through the first quarter of this year, Californians gave more money to his campaign committee ($1.3 million) than donors from any other state, according to federal elections data.
Still, the wealthy Bay Area town in which DeSantis raised money on Monday isn't exactly a Republican stronghold.
Woodside, the town of a little more than 5,000 people that DeSantis visited on Monday, had a median income of more than $250,000 between 2017 and 2021, according to U.S. Census data.
The town overwhelmingly voted for Biden in the 2020 presidential election, according to precinct-level returns, with more than 71% of the town's nearly 3,800 ballots casting a vote for the Democratic ticket. That was a lower share of voters than in all of San Mateo County (77.9%), but still higher than Biden's statewide haul (63.5%).
DeSantis also has to make up significant ground among local Republicans, according to a statewide poll conducted days before he announced his candidacy last month.
Twenty-six percent of likely Republican voters in the Bay Area told the Berkeley IGS Poll that DeSantis would be their first choice for the nomination. Although that matched his statewide total, former President Trump (51%) had stronger support in the Bay Area than in California as a whole (44%).
DeSantis, Trump and their Republican peers will head to California ballots on March 5, when the state holds its primary election alongside 14 others on Super Tuesday.