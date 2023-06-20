Election 2024 DeSantis

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaking during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, June 9, 2023, stopped by for a fundraiser not far from a city that he called a "dumpster fire" just last year.

 Chuck Burton/AP Photo

A little more than a year after calling San Francisco "a dumpster fire," Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis held a fundraiser in a wealthy town 40 miles south of The City.

The Florida governor visited Woodside, which President Joe Biden won by nearly 50 percentage points in 2020, on Monday just hours after stopping in Sacramento for a $3,300-a-plate fundraiser. DeSantis announced less than a month ago he would seek the Republican nomination, and the June 30 quarterly filing deadline will provide the first indication of how much money his campaign committee has actually raised. 

