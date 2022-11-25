Fred Ross Jr. always wanted to be known simply as an organizer.

In more than a half century in that role, beginning with his work in the fields of California alongside Cesar Chavez, he inspired and moved to action countless people to achieve social change in the workplace and in communities across the United States, including San Francisco.

