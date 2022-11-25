Fred Ross Jr. always wanted to be known simply as an organizer.
In more than a half century in that role, beginning with his work in the fields of California alongside Cesar Chavez, he inspired and moved to action countless people to achieve social change in the workplace and in communities across the United States, including San Francisco.
Ross died of cancer on Nov. 20 at his home in Berkeley, just weeks after receiving tributes from hundreds of friends and colleagues on his 75th birthday.
One tribute came from former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich, who said, “Your boldness and vision have been a source of inspiration to me and huge numbers of other people, working for social justice, labor unions and the hopes and dreams so many people have for a better life.”
Peter Dreier, a professor of political science at Occidental College, described Ross as “one of the most remarkable organizers of his or any other generation.” He recalled inviting Ross to talk to his students “who were always mesmerized by his passion, commitment and storytelling ability. He was a fantastic teacher, which is what a good organizer really is.”
Ross’ work had an impact far beyond labor organizing both nationally and internationally.
Among other contributions, he played pivotal roles in pressuring Congress to change policies toward oppressive governments in Central America, accelerating the naturalization of legal immigrants, unionizing health workers in Catholic hospitals, and helping elect House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Congress for the first time in a 1987 special election in San Francisco.
“I personally benefited from Fred’s organizational mastery: translating his policy goals into effective political action,” Pelosi said after learning of Ross’ death. “Without his early support and brilliant leadership organizing the ground operation of my first campaign, I would have never become a member of Congress.”
Ross’ brilliance was to take what he learned from Chavez as well as his father, Fred Ross Sr., himself a legendary organizer, combined those lessons with field campaigns of local volunteers and a savvy use of the media, and put pressure on employers, state governments and Congress.
As he did in the Pelosi campaign, Ross employed house meetings as a central grassroots tactic throughout his career. It involved setting up get-togethers — with small groups of people in their homes to make change happen in their communities, or in later years, to organize unions.
That was the hallmark of Ross’ approach to organizing: building one-on-one relationships to, in his words, exercise “collective power.” He also had an extraordinary ability to bring people together from disparate backgrounds and abilities, including from the religious community.
“He can rile up a crowd of cafeteria workers as easily as he can build a relationship with a priest or convince a senator to sign a letter,” wrote Adam Reich, author of With God on Our Side, describing Ross’ role in successfully organizing hospital workers at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital over a decade ago.
Ross began his work as a full-time organizer for the United Farm Workers at age 23 during the historic 1970 “salad bowl” strike in Salinas. In early 1975, he conceived of and organized a 110-mile march against Gallo wines that began in Union Square in San Francisco and ended with at least 15,000 farm workers and supporters at the company’s headquarters in Modesto.
One of the motives for the Gallo march was to put pressure on then-Gov. Jerry Brown to negotiate and push through the Agricultural Labor Relations Act. It was the first law of its kind in the nation to establish the right of farm workers to organize, vote in union elections and bargain with their employers.
It was Ross’ father who introduced then 25-year-old Cesar Chavez to the power of organizing. Chavez once said, “the first practical steps I learned was from the best organizer I know: Fred Ross Sr. He changed my life.”
Ross Jr.’s mother, Frances Ross, an original “Rosie the Riveter,” was a shop steward in a World War II plant in Cleveland and worked to help Jewish doctors immigrate from Nazi Germany.
“Fighting and organizing for racial and economic justice is in my DNA,” Ross said in a speech for an award he received from the National Center for Race Amity shortly before he died. He acknowledged that he had gotten into a fair amount of trouble doing his organizing work — “good trouble, as John Lewis used to say.”
Ross recalled being knocked unconscious by a grape grower during a farm worker election and being shot at by a security guard at a supermarket. “Luckily he was a bad shot,” he quipped.
By his own count, he had been arrested 39 times, “mostly for good causes.”
In the 1980s, Ross led Neighbor to Neighbor, a grassroots organization in San Francisco that he grew into a much larger effort to confront U.S. policies in Central America — and that contributed to a surge of refugees in the Bay Area and elsewhere. “No one had developed a successful political strategy to challenge these policies in Congress,“ Ross recalled.
After putting pressure on Congress to end U.S. aid to the Contras, the right-wing rebel group fighting the Sandinista government, Neighbor to Neighbor shifted its focus to El Salvador, and launched a boycott of Salvadoran coffee to pressure the government to stop supporting death squads. As a result of picket lines set up by Neighbor to Neighbor, longshoremen refused to unload coffee shipments at the Port of San Francisco and up and down the West Coast. The threat of further economic damage played a part in forcing the Salvadoran government to reach a peace accord in 1992 with the FMLN, the leftist guerilla organization.
In 1998, after serving as Pelosi’s district director in her San Francisco office, Ross returned to his labor roots by organizing health care workers for the Service Employees International Union, working closely with Eileen Purcell, whom he called “my organizing partner of a lifetime.” Over 13 years with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1245, he developed a nationally recognized program to train union members to become organizers while keeping their regular jobs at Pacific Gas and Electric Co. in California and NV Energy in Nevada.
Most recently, Ross was working on producing a documentary film about his father that underscored the critical role of organizing. He worked on the project with the same passion and organizing tactics he had used throughout his career to raise funds for the film, which is being directed by Ray Telles.
“As with his father, Fred Jr.’s labors were never about himself,” the United Farm Workers said in a tribute. “He was always about empowering others to believe they were responsible for the progress they won. Fred Jr.’s nature was ceaselessly positive; he always thought things could be done.”
Ross is survived by his wife, Margo Feinberg, a prominent labor attorney; their two children, Charley and Helen Ross; and his brother Robert Ross and sister Julia Ross.
The Ross family asks that contributions go to the Fred Ross documentary project; to learn more, visit www.fredrossproject.org. Condolences to the family may be sent to FredrossMemories@gmail.com. A memorial service and tribute are being planned for early next year.