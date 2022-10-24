California governor debate

Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, and Republican challenger state Sen. Brian Dahle shake hands after their debate held by KQED in San Francisco on Oct. 23, 2022. Photo by Rich Pedroncelli, AP Photo Pool

 Rich Pedroncelli/AP Photo Pool

After months of an extraordinarily quiet race, in which Gov. Gavin Newsom has barely even acknowledged his own campaign for re-election, the Democrat came out blazing Sunday in the only gubernatorial debate, relentlessly attacking his Republican challenger as a stooge of oil companies who has obstructed his every effort to solve the biggest problems facing California.

The barrage — at times remarkably personal, as when Newsom warned that his “extreme” anti-abortion opponent would force 10-year-old incest victims to carry a pregancy to term — seemed to stun Brian Dahle, a state senator and farmer from rural Northern California, who struggled to respond to some of the criticism.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.