CALIF LEGISLATION

The gaming floor of the Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens, Los Angeles County, in 2021. California is voting on competing online gambling measures. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/The New York Times)

The last thing California needs is more gambling, regardless of what good causes their wild profits will supposedly fund. Plenty of casinos, card rooms and horse racing tracks currently exist to help part hapless gaming enthusiasts from their money.

Polls suggest that most voters agree. Propositions 26 and 27, dueling ballot propositions to expand gambling in California, appear headed for massive defeat in November. Despite the fact that these two campaigns have raised a record amount of $441 million, Californians are saying enough is enough when it comes to the unchecked greed of the gaming industry.

