The last thing California needs is more gambling, regardless of what good causes their wild profits will supposedly fund. Plenty of casinos, card rooms and horse racing tracks currently exist to help part hapless gaming enthusiasts from their money.
Polls suggest that most voters agree. Propositions 26 and 27, dueling ballot propositions to expand gambling in California, appear headed for massive defeat in November. Despite the fact that these two campaigns have raised a record amount of $441 million, Californians are saying enough is enough when it comes to the unchecked greed of the gaming industry.
Prop. 27 would expand California’s gambling options to include online sports betting. A percentage of the profits would fund things like help for gambling addiction, homeless services and non-gaming Native American tribes. Despite this effort to sweeten the pot, only 27% of Californians support Prop. 27, according to a recent poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies.
Despite massive spending on non-stop ads, Prop. 27 – which has raised an estimated $402 million and is backed by major gaming companies like DraftKings and FanDuel – is headed for a humiliating defeat for all involved. The same is true of Prop. 26, which is faring only slightly better than Prop. 27.
This historic disaster should serve as a searing reminder to future campaigns about that dangers of gambling on ill-conceived ballot initiatives. In fact, the executives at these gaming companies should have a bit more empathy for their customers now that they, too, have been rolled like losers and left empty handed and defeated after making a bad bet.
The Examiner Editorial Board agrees with the vast majority of voters in rejecting both Prop. 26 and Prop. 27.
